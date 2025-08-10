"We don't have energy at all": Dez Bryant slams Brian Schottenheimer-led Cowboys over lackluster effort and mistakes during preseason game vs. Rams

Brian Schottenheimer and the Dallas Cowboys had a terrible start in the preseason game vs. the Los Angeles Rams. Sean McVay's men have trumped the new coach on both sides of the ball, with the score being 14-6 at halftime.Fans and pundits expected the former Cowboys OC to bring a wave of freshness to the squad, but Schottenheimer and Cowboys players looked overwhelmed and out of sorts so far. Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant made his feelings known on the preseason game, tweeting:&quot;We don’t have no energy at all&quot;Dez Bryant @DezBryantLINKWe don’t have no energy at allIt'll be interesting to see if the 51-year-old Colorado native is able to collect his thought and bring around some change in the second half, and take some positives from this game.Also read: &quot;It's in the first page of your obituary&quot; - Nick Wright roasts Colin Cowherd over &quot;backward visor&quot; criticism of Cowboys HC Brian SchottenheimerBrian Schottenheimer ridiculed for backward visorSchottenheimer’s debut season as Dallas Cowboys head coach is already making headlines but not for his playbook. On Monday’s edition of &quot;The Herd,&quot; Colin Cowherd shredded Cowboys HC for rocking a backward visor during a press conference.Cowherd called the look “awful” and “unprofessional.” He argued that as the face of a $12 billion franchise, Schottenheimer should “do better”.“There’s a reason at country clubs and private clubs, you have to wear collared shirts and jackets; there’s a reason for that. Like there’s a standard,&quot; Cowherd said. &quot;I don’t want to look like a guy that’s here to move my couch. I want you to do better than that. That’s awful. That is so bad.&quot;The son of the late coaching legend Marty Schottenheimer, Brian took over for Mike McCarthy in January after serving as Dallas’ offensive coordinator. Rather than shying away from the criticism, Schottenheimer trolled Cowherd the next day, starting his media session with the visor worn “correctly” before flipping it backward again.Of course, Schottenheimer isn’t alone in breaking fashion norms. Dan Quinn, Bill Belichick, Baker Mayfield and Shedeur Sanders have all sported similarly casual looks, even under media glare.Also read: &quot;Cowboys are so cooked&quot; - NFL fans react as Jimmy Garoppolo eviscerates Brian Schottenheimer's team's defense in joint practice with Rams