“We were f***ing like three months ago" - Jackson Mahomes gets brutally shut down by woman in cringy TikTok post

Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes' brother, Jackson Mahomes, is often in the news for the wrong reasons. The eccentric social media star has caught fans' ire after posting a bizarre video on his TikTok account.

In the video, a man asks a woman in what appears to be a nightclub about her "craziest sex experience." As she ponders her response, Mahomes walks in, puts his arm around her shoulder, and says:

"We were f***ing three months ago."

The woman in the video quickly responds, "No," to Mahomes' comment and laughs awkwardly, while the person who asked the question looks into the camera and yells:

"What the f***! Holy s***!"

Mahomes posted the video on his TikTok account with the caption:

"POV: random girl stay lying at the club #blaneoh"

Mahomes' caption insinuates that he did have a sexual encounter with the woman in the video. The post has been viewed over 700,000 times. Watch the awkward clip below:

The majority of the replies to the video were people roasting Jackson Mahomes. TikTok user Jake Summers wrote:

"Pat bro, get ur brother rn"

Another user, Dom, hilariously suggested that videos like these are why Patrick Mahomes doesn't want his brother attending games. He commented:

"This why your brother uninvited you to games"

Jackson Mahomes remains an unpopular figure among NFL fans

Ever since he posted a video of himself dancing on the late Sean Taylor's logo during the Kansas City Chiefs' visit to Washington, Jackson Mahomes has been on the receiving end of a lot of criticism from NFL fans.

He also received plenty of backlash for spraying water on Baltimore Ravens fans after the Chiefs' loss to Lamar Jackson and co. during the 2021 NFL season.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Jackson Mahomes helps a rowdy Ravens fan hydrate after a crushing Chiefs loss (via ig: Bobbysworld88) Jackson Mahomes helps a rowdy Ravens fan hydrate after a crushing Chiefs loss (via ig: Bobbysworld88) https://t.co/blJGztZhW0

Mahomes then received even more criticism on social media after he tried to kiss a woman during a trip to Las Vegas, causing an awkward scene. Watch the clip below:

The TikTok star was then spotted snorting a suspicious substance at a music concert, much to the ire of NFL fans on social media.

Mahomes' reputation among fans has deteriorated to the point where his name appears on the list of the NFL's most disliked personalities of 2021, alongside his sister-in-law, Brittany Mahomes.

His latest antics will only worsen his image and give more ammunition to his detractors.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far