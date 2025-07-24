  • home icon
  Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane takes charge of solo mom duties as star Cowboys QB attends training camp

"We make beautiful babies": Dak Prescott’s fiancée Sarah Jane takes charge of solo mom duties as star Cowboys QB attends training camp

By Prasen
Published Jul 24, 2025 21:36 GMT
&quot;We make beautiful babies&quot; - Dak Prescott&rsquo;s fianc&eacute;e Sarah Jane takes charge of solo mom duties as star Cowboys QB attends training camp
"We make beautiful babies" - Dak Prescott’s fiancée Sarah Jane takes charge of solo mom duties as star Cowboys QB attends training camp (IG/Sarah Jane)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has joined the team as they begin preparing for the 2025 NFL season. The Cowboys’ training camp kicked off Tuesday in Oxnard, California, and will continue through August 13..

While Prescott is away at camp, his fiancée Sarah Jane is taking care of their two kids. On Wednesday, Sarah shared a sweet photo of their newborn daughter, Aurora Rayne, with the caption:

“We make the beautiful babies.”

She tagged Prescott in the story, and he reposted it with a three-word response.

“No lies told!!!!”
"We make beautiful babies" - Dak Prescott’s fiancée Sarah Jane takes charge of solo mom duties as star Cowboys QB attends training camp [IG/@_4dak]

In another story reposted by Prescott, Sarah is holding their toddler, Margaret Jane Rose, while Aurora is resting in a stroller. Sarah wore a cream cow-print shirt dress, a brown cowboy hat, white boots and carried a black bag with a gold chain.

MJ matched her mom in a cow-print t-shirt and shorts, and Aurora looked adorable in a pink quilted blanket with a white bow headband. Prescott and Sarah welcomed their first child, Mary Jane, in February last year, and their second child, Aurora, on May 22.

Dak Prescott shares heartfelt moments with family before training camp

On Monday, Dak Prescott shared a photo dump on Instagram with a heartfelt caption before heading to Cowboys training camp.

“The story of life begins and ends with family. Thankful for a Great Off-Season, it’s only UP from here!”

The QB reflected on his offseason time in his carousel post. In one of the pictures, he shared a mirror selfie with Sarah wearing a navy blue and white striped co-ord set paired with navy blue loafers and a silver bracelet.

In another picture, Sarah wore a white mini dress with orange embroidery detailing layered with a navy sweater. Sarah completed the look with white open-toe heels and a black handbag. In another picture, Prescott was lifting and kissing Sarah on the bow of a boat.

