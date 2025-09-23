“We’re going to throw him out there”: J.J. McCarthy’s return timeline set by Kevin O’Connell as Vikings QB nurses way back from injury 

J.J. McCarthy won’t be back on the field for the Minnesota Vikings until 100% ready.

That’s the message from his head coach this week ahead of their Sunday encounter with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Vikings’ starting quarterback is on the road to recovery, but Kevin O’Connell says they’re being very cautious about his injury.

“First and foremost, he’s got to get healthy,” O’Connell told reporters.

“And then, I don’t think it’s one of those things where it’s, hey, he’s healthy the night before a game, we’re going to throw him out there and say, ‘Hey, go figure it out’ type of thing.”

McCarthy is recovering from an ankle injury, missing their Week Three victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The goal regarding his recovery is to have him fully mobile and able to practice thoroughly. O’Connell noted that even missing one training session in preparation for a game can hurt a quarterback’s fundamentals, regardless of how long they’ve been in the league. He believes having that rhythm can be a huge benefit.

“That can be an incredible weapon for a quarterback, whether they’ve played 20 years or they’ve played two games.”

The Vikings are 2-1 heading into this weekend. McCarthy was expected to miss between two and four weeks after hurting his ankle.

Carson Wentz’ performances could see McCarthy benched

It isn’t just his injury that might force McCarthy to the bench on Sunday or longer. His backup at the start of the season, Carson Wentz, has put together some solid performances in his absence.

The former Pro Bowl QB started in their huge 48-10 victory over the Bengals last week. While the defense played a significant role in that victory, scoring two touchdowns, Wentz has also played well. The former Philadelphia Eagle went 14/20 for 173 yards and two touchdowns in their previous game.

After the Vikings’ last performance, it’s unlikely McCarthy needs to be rushed into action. The season is still early, and overall, the group has been competing hard. Former NFL MVP quarterback Cam Newton is one of those who doesn’t have faith that McCarthy can be the guy for the Vikings going forward. ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky recently said that if the Vikings play the Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota would win by 17 points. Newton’s response:

“No, they won’t, not with J.J. McCarthy.”

That debate may be settled when those two teams square off on December 14, but whether it’s McCarthy or Wentz that plays on that occasion remains to be seen.

For now, it seems like Wentz will have an opportunity to prove himself while McCarthy works to get healthy.

