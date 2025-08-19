  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "We’ve just become soft": Micah Parsons claps back at Joe Burrow criticism of Bengals risking $275,000,000 QB in preseason game vs. Commanders

"We’ve just become soft": Micah Parsons claps back at Joe Burrow criticism of Bengals risking $275,000,000 QB in preseason game vs. Commanders

By Prasen
Modified Aug 19, 2025 05:59 GMT
Micah Parsons claps back at Joe Burrow criticism of Bengals risking $275,000,000 QB in preseason game vs. Commanders
Micah Parsons claps back at Joe Burrow criticism of Bengals risking $275,000,000 QB in preseason game vs. Commanders [Source: IMAGN]

Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow had fans holding their breath in Monday’s preseason game against the Washington Commanders. The $275 million franchise QB (as per Spotrac) played some reckless football tonight, making the franchise sweat.

Ad

From a 17-yard sack at his own 2-yard line to scrambles that had Troy Aikman pleading “Go down, Joe. It’s August,” the preseason game was anything but safe for Burrow.

Critics didn’t hold back with NFL insider Clarence Hill Jr. tweeting sarcastically,

“Play your franchise qb in the preseason they said,” questioning the Bengals’ gamble with their most valuable asset.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

However, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons wasn’t having it. Clapping back on X, Parsons tweeted:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“This is what needed! We’ve just become soft in my generation! You gotta figure what’s wrong in preseason, they will become better from it!”
Ad

Burrow himself admitted it was a “bad sack.” The Bengals QB went 9-of-14 for 62 yards and one touchdown. For Bengals fans, it was a mix of relief and anxiety. Burrow is back, but Zac Taylor’s preseason gamble had Cincinnati worried.

Also read: Joe Burrow hints Trey Hendrickson contract timeline pointing out Bengals' negotiation history

Zac Taylor makes feelings known on Joe Burrow's preseason outing vs. Commanders

Bengals fans got a taste of Joe Burrow under center this preseason, but it was not all pretty. Facing the Commanders, Burrow endured a chaotic five-series stretch that left head coach Zac Taylor walking a fine line between concern and confidence.

Ad
“Do I love seeing that? No, I don’t,” Taylor admitted when asked about Burrow’s near-disastrous moments. “But at the same time, he’s out there learning what he can and can’t do.”

Taylor’s stance was clear. He wanted his star QB to feel game pressure before September. The Bengals’ offense looked stripped down, with Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Chase Brown pulled early.

Ad

That left Burrow to rally the unit himself in the second quarter, which he did, leading two scoring drives. Taylor praised his signal-caller, stating,

“He did a good job… feel the rush, feel the environment, be in the huddle with his guys.”

Burrow also had similar feelings, calling the outing a mix of “some good plays, some bad plays.” The ultimate win for Taylor and the Bengals, apart from the 31-18 scoreline, was that Burrow walked away unscathed.

Also read: “Dudes hammered” “Loser resellers”: NFL fans split over Joe Burrow denying autograph to young fans late at night

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Prasen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications