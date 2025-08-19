"We’ve just become soft": Micah Parsons claps back at Joe Burrow criticism of Bengals risking $275,000,000 QB in preseason game vs. Commanders

Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow had fans holding their breath in Monday’s preseason game against the Washington Commanders. The $275 million franchise QB (as per Spotrac) played some reckless football tonight, making the franchise sweat.From a 17-yard sack at his own 2-yard line to scrambles that had Troy Aikman pleading “Go down, Joe. It’s August,” the preseason game was anything but safe for Burrow.Critics didn’t hold back with NFL insider Clarence Hill Jr. tweeting sarcastically,“Play your franchise qb in the preseason they said,” questioning the Bengals’ gamble with their most valuable asset.However, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons wasn’t having it. Clapping back on X, Parsons tweeted:“This is what needed! We’ve just become soft in my generation! You gotta figure what’s wrong in preseason, they will become better from it!”Burrow himself admitted it was a “bad sack.” The Bengals QB went 9-of-14 for 62 yards and one touchdown. For Bengals fans, it was a mix of relief and anxiety. Burrow is back, but Zac Taylor’s preseason gamble had Cincinnati worried.Also read: Joe Burrow hints Trey Hendrickson contract timeline pointing out Bengals' negotiation historyZac Taylor makes feelings known on Joe Burrow's preseason outing vs. CommandersBengals fans got a taste of Joe Burrow under center this preseason, but it was not all pretty. Facing the Commanders, Burrow endured a chaotic five-series stretch that left head coach Zac Taylor walking a fine line between concern and confidence.“Do I love seeing that? No, I don’t,” Taylor admitted when asked about Burrow’s near-disastrous moments. “But at the same time, he’s out there learning what he can and can’t do.”Taylor’s stance was clear. He wanted his star QB to feel game pressure before September. The Bengals’ offense looked stripped down, with Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Chase Brown pulled early.That left Burrow to rally the unit himself in the second quarter, which he did, leading two scoring drives. Taylor praised his signal-caller, stating,“He did a good job… feel the rush, feel the environment, be in the huddle with his guys.”Burrow also had similar feelings, calling the outing a mix of “some good plays, some bad plays.” The ultimate win for Taylor and the Bengals, apart from the 31-18 scoreline, was that Burrow walked away unscathed.Also read: “Dudes hammered” “Loser resellers”: NFL fans split over Joe Burrow denying autograph to young fans late at night