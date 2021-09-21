"We didn't win the Super Bowl yet" - Lamar Jackson reacts to Ravens' thrilling win over Chiefs

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has had only eight regular-season losses in his young NFL career. But three of those losses were to the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Ravens had lost two against the Chiefs on the road at Arrowhead Stadium and the third at home at M&T Bank Stadium.

So, entering Sunday Night's Week 2 primetime matchup against the Chiefs, the odds weren't in the Ravens' favor; in fact, they were very much stacked against them. With the track record versus the Kansas City Chiefs and significant injuries on both the offense and defense, the Ravens were the clear underdogs.

But a rally in the second half and trust in the offense pushed the Ravens to a narrow 36-35 win, getting Jackson that much anticipated win over Mahomes and the Chiefs.

It was a night remembered for a flip, a stiff arm and a special connection between a QB and coach.



Lamar Jackson says he and Ravens aren't done just yet

After getting a thrilling victory, in which Jackson became the first quarterback in NFL history to have 100 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in multiple games, he had some thoughts.

Jackson said:

"It feels good to get that monkey off of our back, We've got to move on to Detroit now. We didn't win the Super Bowl yet; it's just one game. We've got to just keep staying focused."

Which is what an organization like the Baltimore Ravens should be happy to hear from their young quarterback. Jackson has made the playoffs in each of his three NFL seasons so far. However, in his first two playoff appearances he was unable to get a win. Last season, he finally got the playoff win he had been reaching for, as the Ravens defeated the Tennessee Titans.

The Ravens postseason hopes were dashed the following week, though, falling to the Buffalo Bills, with Jackson departing the game early with a possible concussion.

⚡️ 18/26 Comp/Att

⚡️ 239 Pass Yards

⚡️ 107 Rush Yards

This season hasn't gotten off to the best start for the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson missed the start of training camp when he was placed on the COVID-19 Reserve List. Then, just days before the start of the Week 1 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Ravens lost their third running back to injury for the season. The Ravens have also had injuries in the secondary that have caused concerns.

Now, a 1-1 record has them in a four-way tie for the AFC North, which means the division will continue to be up for grabs for the time being, making every game even more important.

