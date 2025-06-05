Weeks after Brock Purdy signed $265,000,000 contract extension, NFL analyst raises red flag on 49ers QB

Brock Purdy has established himself as a key player for the San Francisco 49ers. After being drafted last in the 2022 NFL draft, Purdy has changed the narrative surrounding his game in just three seasons. The quarterback led the team to a Super Bowl appearance in 2023.

Ad

However, last season, the 49ers failed to showcase the same performance. They finished with an underwhelming 6-11 record due to injuries, failing to qualify for the playoffs. Despite this, the franchise decided to secure Brock Purdy long-term. In May, the quarterback finalized a five-year extension with the team worth $265 million.

Now, days after his new deal, Brock Purdy has come under scrutiny from NFL analyst Jason McIntyre. On Wednesday's episode of 'The Herd', he discussed the quarterback's statistics when tied/trailing in the fourth quarter.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Brock Purdy when tied or trailing in the second half, not good," McIntyre said. (Timestamp- 0:30). "It's not just last season. There's a theme here.... Folks, when facing a big deficit in his career...... he hasn't been great."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

McIntyre then highlighted the positives about the 49ers quarterback's game. However, once his consistency wears off, he becomes an underwhelming performer on the field.

"So, he has had some great comebacks. But by and large, Brock Purdy is great on the script, and when that wears off, it don't look good." (Timestamp- 2:25)

In May, the quarterback sat down for an interview with KNBR. When questioned about being a top 10 signal-caller in the NFL, Purdy did not hesitate in exuding confidence in his abilities.

Ad

"Yes sir," Purdy said. "I think for sure I'm a top 10 quarterback. I'll leave it at that. I'll leave it at that. I'm not going to create a list or anything right now."

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan gives his verdict on Brock Purdy after $265,000,000 extension

In May, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan talked about his quarterback after his five-year extension. NFL analyst Kevin Patra shared Shanahan's quotes.

Ad

The 49ers coach expressed his desire for Purdy to continue developing his leadership skills. He also stated that the quarterback earned the bag after his contribution on the field.

"I want him to be the leader he's always been....There's no worse thing to do than ask people to do something extra just because of their contract. That's when you start making stuff up. Brock's earned his contract, and he's going to earn what he gets going forward."

The 49ers begin their 2025 schedule with a season opener against the Seattle Seahawks in September. Will Purdy be able to lead the team to another Super Bowl appearance this upcoming season?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.