Weeks after Brock Purdy signed $265,000,000 contract extension, NFL analyst raises red flag on 49ers QB

Brock Purdy has established himself as a key player for the San Francisco 49ers. After being drafted last in the 2022 NFL draft, Purdy has changed the narrative surrounding his game in just three seasons. The quarterback led the team to a Super Bowl appearance in 2023.
However, last season, the 49ers failed to showcase the same performance. They finished with an underwhelming 6-11 record due to injuries, failing to qualify for the playoffs. Despite this, the franchise decided to secure Brock Purdy long-term. In May, the quarterback finalized a five-year extension with the team worth $265 million.
Now, days after his new deal, Brock Purdy has come under scrutiny from NFL analyst Jason McIntyre. On Wednesday's episode of 'The Herd', he discussed the quarterback's statistics when tied/trailing in the fourth quarter.
"Brock Purdy when tied or trailing in the second half, not good," McIntyre said. (Timestamp- 0:30). "It's not just last season. There's a theme here.... Folks, when facing a big deficit in his career...... he hasn't been great."
McIntyre then highlighted the positives about the 49ers quarterback's game. However, once his consistency wears off, he becomes an underwhelming performer on the field.
"So, he has had some great comebacks. But by and large, Brock Purdy is great on the script, and when that wears off, it don't look good." (Timestamp- 2:25)
In May, the quarterback sat down for an interview with KNBR. When questioned about being a top 10 signal-caller in the NFL, Purdy did not hesitate in exuding confidence in his abilities.
"Yes sir," Purdy said. "I think for sure I'm a top 10 quarterback. I'll leave it at that. I'll leave it at that. I'm not going to create a list or anything right now."
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan gives his verdict on Brock Purdy after $265,000,000 extension
In May, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan talked about his quarterback after his five-year extension. NFL analyst Kevin Patra shared Shanahan's quotes.
The 49ers coach expressed his desire for Purdy to continue developing his leadership skills. He also stated that the quarterback earned the bag after his contribution on the field.
"I want him to be the leader he's always been....There's no worse thing to do than ask people to do something extra just because of their contract. That's when you start making stuff up. Brock's earned his contract, and he's going to earn what he gets going forward."
The 49ers begin their 2025 schedule with a season opener against the Seattle Seahawks in September. Will Purdy be able to lead the team to another Super Bowl appearance this upcoming season?
