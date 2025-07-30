  • home icon
  "Welcome to the clown show": Dave Portnoy escalates feud with Ryan Clark while defending his Caitlin Clark fandom

“Welcome to the clown show”: Dave Portnoy escalates feud with Ryan Clark while defending his Caitlin Clark fandom

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Jul 30, 2025 04:33 GMT
Dave Portnoy and Ryan Clark (Credits: SK Inbuilt Imagn library)
Dave Portnoy and Ryan Clark (Credits: SK Inbuilt Imagn library)

Dave Portnoy was impressed with Minnesota Lynx teammates Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman's Twitch endeavors during the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend. The duo held a 72-hour stream on their StudBudz channel and achieved massive popularity.

Portnoy heaped praise on the duo for their efforts and is possibly planning on collaborating in the future. However, that has received criticism because of his hate for WNBA star Angel Reese.

Ex-NFL star Ryan Clark also shared the same sentiment. He talked about Portnoy's criticism of Reese and love for her counterpart, Caitlin Clark:

"Not only did he call Angel Reese a classless piece of s**t after the NCAA's, he's continued to double down on his dislike and disdain for her. If you're servicing WNBA viewers, he's exactly what you don't want.
"He is part of the Caitlin Clark following that makes people hate her fans. The Dave Portnoy's of the world have been empowered and feel entitled to feel, talk and be any way they want to to anyone. So, to me, when you continue to pile on this young lady, that's not a level of fandom that you're subscribing to -- it's a level of hate."
Portnoy wasn't happy with Ryan Clark's take on his future collaboration with StudBudz. In a tweet, he called out the ex-NFL star, intensifying the feud between them.

"Ryan Clark can't go two days without talking about me. I shouldn't dignify his existence because I know he's a race baiter, BUT apparently he's mad I have opinions on a pro athlete while he's out here attacking guys' wives. Welcome to the (clown) show," Portnoy tweeted.
StudBudz say they will question Dave Portnoy about his Angel Reese criticism

Amid all the opinions and criticism, Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman plan on making their interview with Dave Portnoy a fruitful one.

They also said that they will touch on the topic of Angel Reese and question him about his criticism of the WNBA star.

"I keep seeing, I see everybody here keeps saying Dave said nasty stuff about Angel Reese. Okay, so guess what? When Dave comes on, we're gonna ask him, 'Hey Dave, why you talking about Angel like that?' Y'all see how simple that is? We don't run away," said StudBudz.
It will be interesting to see when Williams and Hiedeman have their collaboration with Barstool Sports and Portnoy.

