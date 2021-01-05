 NFL: What is the 2021 NFL playoff bracket?

The 2020 NFL regular season is over. Now, it's time for the playoffs. This season was wild and wacky from start to finish. If this tournament is anything like the season, fans will be in for a bumpy ride on the way to the Super Bowl. The playoffs can feature a shocking upset in any given game. This year's slate of games, even on Wild Card Weekend, is loaded.

With that being said, here's a look at the 2020 NFL playoff bracket.

NFL playoff bracket for the AFC

(1) Kansas City Chiefs (14-2) have a first-round bye

The Kansas City Chiefs sitting atop the AFC, They have the best record in the NFL, and they clinched home field advantage throughout the entire NFL playoffs. The defending Super Bowl Champions are looking for a repeat, and the Chiefs look like they're equipped to run the table.

We wrapped up the regular season with a franchise-best 14-2 record on the year 📝 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 4, 2021

(2) Buffalo Bills (13-3) vs (7) Indianapolis Colts (11-5)

The Buffalo Bills are coming off their first AFC East division title since the 1995 NFL Season. Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense is firing on all cylinders. Meanwhile, the Indianapolis Colts snuck into the 2020 NFL Playoffs because the Bills beating the Miami Dolphins in Week 17. The Bills should be heavily favored in this match-up.

(3) Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4) vs (6) Cleveland Browns (11-5)

This weekend, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns will meet for the third time in the 2020 NFL season. There's a lot of bad blood between these two teams. Plus, the Browns will probably be motivated to make some waves in their first playoff appearance since 2002. Remember the last time the Browns made the NFL Playoffs they played the Steelers in the Wild Card and lost. Cleveland will look to rewrite history with a victory over the Steelers.

Imagine the Cleveland Browns ending the Pittsburgh Steelers season.



In the playoffs.



With the world watching. pic.twitter.com/Yaa3eun9nV — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) January 4, 2021

(4) Tennessee Titans (11-5) vs (5) Baltimore Ravens (11-5)

The Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens will once again meet in the NFL playoffs. These two teams met last year in the Divisional Round, and Derrick Henry and the Titans handed the Ravens a shocking defeat. Baltimore will look for their revenge in this 2020 NFL Wild Card game.

NFL playoff bracket for the NFC

(1) Green Bay Packers (13-3) have a first-round bye

Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears

The Green Bay Packers locked up the number one seed by picking up a win against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The Packers have been the most consistent team in the NFC throughout the 2020 NFL Season. So it's not surprising that the road to the Super Bowl in the NFC runs through Lambeau Field.

(2) New Orleans Saints (12-4) vs (7) Chicago Bears (8-8)

The New Orleans Saints are hoping to be back to full strength when they host the Chicago Bears in the NFL Wild Card round. The Bears snuck into the 2020 NFL Playoffs when the Arizona Cardinals fell to the Los Angeles Rams in NFL Week 17. Most fans expect the Saints to win this game, but the Bears will try to pull off a stunning upset.

(3) Seattle Seahawks (12-4) vs (6) Los Angeles Rams (10-6)

The Seattle Seahawks are looking to beat a division rival when they meet the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card game. The Rams will hope to have starting QB Jared Goff back for this big NFL playoff game. Still, after four straight wins, the Seahawks are rolling, and they'll be a tough match-up for the Rams.

(4) Washington Football Team (7-9) vs (5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5)

At 7-9, Washington enters the playoffs with a losing record. They won the lackluster NFC East, but they're widely considered to be one of the weakest teams in the bracket. Anything can happen in the playoffs, but the Washington Football Team is hosting Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady has been on a hot streak, so the Buccaneers could go on a run throughout the playoffs.