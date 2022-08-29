"What an a**hole," "He looked like a politicized liar for it lol" - NFL fans left disgusted with Aaron Rodgers' recent admission about duping media regarding COVID vaccine status

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers stirred up controversy last season after initially declaring that he was 'immunized' when asked if he had taken the COVID-19 vaccine.
In early November, Rodgers tested positive for the virus. It was then reported that he wasn't vaccinated and would need to remain away from the team for the mandated time period for unvaccinated players.
Rodgers violated NFL rules by not wearing a mask in the Packers' team facility, locker room, or while speaking to the media. The quarterback has been outspoken about his stance against the COVID-19 vaccines. He also declared that he was allergic to an ingredient in the mRNA vaccines.
In a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback admitted to tricking reporters into believing that he was in fact vaccinated. He said that he knew he was violating the rules and that if he did test positive for COVID-19 during the season, everyone would realize that he was lying.
"I’d been ready the entire time for this question and had thought about how I wanted to answer it. And I had come to the conclusion (that) I’m gonna say, ‘I’ve been immunized.’ And if there’s a follow-up, then talk about my process."
"But, [I] thought there’s a possibility that I say ‘I’m immunized,’ maybe they understand what that means, maybe they don’t. Maybe they follow up. They didn’t follow up. So then I go the season (with) them thinking, some of them, that I was vaccinated."
He further added:
"The only follow up they asked was basically asking me to rip on my teammates. But I knew, at some point, if I contracted COVID or if word got out, because it’s the NFL and there’s leaks everywhere, it was possible I’d have to answer the questions."
Fans were not pleased with Rodgers' actions and social media has now gone ablaze. Fans weren't happy that he endangered those around him by not following the rules for unvaccinated players.
Could Aaron Rodgers win another NFL MVP award in 2022?
Aaron Rodgers has played for the Green Bay Packers since being drafted by the team in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft. He has one Lombardi Trophy on his resume but is a four-time NFL MVP, winning the coveted award the last two seasons.
This offseason, the Green Bay Packers offense lost two key weapons in Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The 38-year-old quarterback has been vocal this summer about his young wide receivers not playing well during training camp. Despite improvements on that front, Rodgers may not have an easy time getting the ball down the field as he has done with his well-seasoned receivers in years past.