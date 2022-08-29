"What an a**hole," "He looked like a politicized liar for it lol" - NFL fans left disgusted with Aaron Rodgers' recent admission about duping media regarding COVID vaccine status

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers stirred up controversy last season after initially declaring that he was 'immunized' when asked if he had taken the COVID-19 vaccine.

In early November, Rodgers tested positive for the virus. It was then reported that he wasn't vaccinated and would need to remain away from the team for the mandated time period for unvaccinated players.

Rodgers violated NFL rules by not wearing a mask in the Packers' team facility, locker room, or while speaking to the media. The quarterback has been outspoken about his stance against the COVID-19 vaccines. He also declared that he was allergic to an ingredient in the mRNA vaccines.

In a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback admitted to tricking reporters into believing that he was in fact vaccinated. He said that he knew he was violating the rules and that if he did test positive for COVID-19 during the season, everyone would realize that he was lying.

"I’d been ready the entire time for this question and had thought about how I wanted to answer it. And I had come to the conclusion (that) I’m gonna say, ‘I’ve been immunized.’ And if there’s a follow-up, then talk about my process."

"But, [I] thought there’s a possibility that I say ‘I’m immunized,’ maybe they understand what that means, maybe they don’t. Maybe they follow up. They didn’t follow up. So then I go the season (with) them thinking, some of them, that I was vaccinated."

He further added:

"The only follow up they asked was basically asking me to rip on my teammates. But I knew, at some point, if I contracted COVID or if word got out, because it’s the NFL and there’s leaks everywhere, it was possible I’d have to answer the questions."

Fans were not pleased with Rodgers' actions and social media has now gone ablaze. Fans weren't happy that he endangered those around him by not following the rules for unvaccinated players.

erection ruiner @OrganizingPow3r



Rodgers explained how he purposely tricked the media by saying he was "Immunized."



"I had come to the conclusion that I was going to say, ‘I’ve been immunized’."



What an asshole

Danny Hammel 🇺🇦 @DPHammel @ProFootballTalk When asked if he’d been vaccinated he said, “Yeah, I’ve been immunized.” By starting his reply with “yeah”, he answered in the affirmative and therefore lied. @ProFootballTalk When asked if he’d been vaccinated he said, “Yeah, I’ve been immunized.” By starting his reply with “yeah”, he answered in the affirmative and therefore lied.

NFL Rumors @nflrums

Rodgers explained how he purposely tricked the media by saying he was "Immunized."

Aaron Rodgers said that he's played games on Percocet before, which he later admitted was a bad idea.

Boo Radley @JustinRozell @George072268 @Fuerst4 @KB7_4 @WhitlockJason Never been professional sports league vaccine mandate. So when Aaron@Rodgers said he was forced he’s lying. Plus he dont get vaccine. Neither did Beasley. Take take it up with the team not the league. The league couldn’t mandate vaccinations with the players union fighting @George072268 @Fuerst4 @KB7_4 @WhitlockJason Never been professional sports league vaccine mandate. So when Aaron@Rodgers said he was forced he’s lying. Plus he dont get vaccine. Neither did Beasley. Take take it up with the team not the league. The league couldn’t mandate vaccinations with the players union fighting

Rickey Sams @Sick_Rams

What did he say? That he was "immunized", knowing that the methods he used weren't approved. So yeah, that's intentionally misleading @NFL_DovKleiman What did he want them to believe? That he was vaccinated.What did he say? That he was "immunized", knowing that the methods he used weren't approved. So yeah, that's intentionally misleading @benjyunger @NFL_DovKleiman What did he want them to believe? That he was vaccinated. What did he say? That he was "immunized", knowing that the methods he used weren't approved. So yeah, that's intentionally misleading

Jeremy saline @big_J_Remy_ @NFL_DovKleiman Feel like this sets a bad precedent for his peers because now everyone’s simple answers will be getting questioned because certain media might feel blamed for not asking Aaron to clarify @NFL_DovKleiman Feel like this sets a bad precedent for his peers because now everyone’s simple answers will be getting questioned because certain media might feel blamed for not asking Aaron to clarify

Nick Andrews @tribnic @NFL_DovKleiman I'm so over Rodgers and Brady. They're boring now. Time to go home boys. @NFL_DovKleiman I'm so over Rodgers and Brady. They're boring now. Time to go home boys.

person & oak @SeminoleWars @NFL_DovKleiman But they did, and he looked like a politicized liar for it lol. These high profile athletes live in their own world. @NFL_DovKleiman But they did, and he looked like a politicized liar for it lol. These high profile athletes live in their own world.

zerosugar @7dotUP

I know some of you talked about a follow up and I’m not sure who asked the “ripping on teammates” question. But your QB is mocking that press conference and how he got away without being found out. I know some of you talked about a follow up and I’m not sure who asked the “ripping on teammates” question. But your QB is mocking that press conference and how he got away without being found out. @NFL_DovKleiman @mattschneidman @RobDemovsky @BillHuberSI @TomSilverstein @jasonjwilde I know some of you talked about a follow up and I’m not sure who asked the “ripping on teammates” question. But your QB is mocking that press conference and how he got away without being found out.

Andrew Schnittker @aschnitt53 Shoutout Aaron Rodgers for filling space on one of the last Sundays without regular season football by reminding everyone how much of an idiot he is Shoutout Aaron Rodgers for filling space on one of the last Sundays without regular season football by reminding everyone how much of an idiot he is

Could Aaron Rodgers win another NFL MVP award in 2022?

Aaron Rodgers has played for the Green Bay Packers since being drafted by the team in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft. He has one Lombardi Trophy on his resume but is a four-time NFL MVP, winning the coveted award the last two seasons.

This offseason, the Green Bay Packers offense lost two key weapons in Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The 38-year-old quarterback has been vocal this summer about his young wide receivers not playing well during training camp. Despite improvements on that front, Rodgers may not have an easy time getting the ball down the field as he has done with his well-seasoned receivers in years past.

