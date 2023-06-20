What is Aaron Rodgers’ sports IMDb about? Jets QB crowdsourcing to raise $1.235M for new venture

Aaron Rodgers has been busy this offseason as the Packers traded him to the Jets. The Big Apple has embraced the four-time NFL MVP entering the upcoming season. He has also been working off the football field with his Online Sports Database (OSDB) venture. It is a sports stats and information platform that is the equivalent of a sports IMDb.

The venture started in 2021 and now the quarterback is crowdsourcing to get $1.235 million. That amount of funding will be part of a $2.5M bridge round, of which OSDB has previously received $1.2 million.

Those funds came from people like baseball superagent Scott Boras and actor Sterling "Steelo" Brim of "Ridiculousness" fame. Once completed, the bridge round will bring the company to $4 million in overall funding.

The crowdfunding proposal was inspired by the public ownership model of the Green Bay Packers, where Aaron Rodgers played the past 18 seasons. OSDB was created following various conversations between Rodgers and actor Ryan Rottman. He and Rottman are co-founders of the project.

They were later joined by Nate Raabe, Rodgers’ co-partner in the investment company RX3 Growth Partners. A major difference in its platform is the comprehensive player pages with information on athletes’ contracts, sponsors, off-field ventures and charitable endeavors.

What is Aaron Rodgers' net worth and how much is making this season?

Aaron Rodgers with Jets owner Woody Johnson

Per Celebrity Net Worth, the 39-year-old's net worth is around $200 million. He also has several endorsement deals with businesses like Pizza Hut, Izod and State Farm. In all, he gets in the neighborhood of more than $9 million annually in endorsements.

This season with the New York Jets, Rodgers will get a base salary of $1.165 million with a cap hit of $1.215 million and a dead cap value of $59.465 million. The Super Bowl-winning signal-caller and the Packers restructured the deal ahead of the trade.

Both sides agreed to turn the $58.3 million option bonus, payable in 2023, into a base salary for next year. New York would have taken on a $15.8 million cap charge if the contract stayed what it was.

