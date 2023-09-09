What channel is the Eagles game on? Exploring TV schedule, live streaming details for Week 1 vs Patriots

On Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, the New England Patriots host Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, showcasing one of the league's finest quarterbacks from 2022. CBS will show the live broadcast of the game.

The Eagles will want to have a solid start to the new season after a painful Super Bowl defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs in February. The Patriots, meanwhile, have a lot of new players, including Marte Mapu, Ezekiel Elliott, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Christian Gonzalez.

The Patriots defense remains one of the finest in the league, and there's an abundance of enthusiasm about rookie CB Gonzalez, who was selected in the first round of this year's NFL Draft, while the team's offense is going through a severe reconstruction.

The information you require before the season's start is provided here.

Where to live stream Patriots vs Eagles

Date and Time : Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Stadium : Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts TV Channel : CBS

: CBS Live stream: NFL+, Paramount+, FuboTV, DAZN (Canada)

The game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots will be broadcast on CBS in the Philadelphia and New England sectors, with play-by-play responsibilities handled by Jim Nantz and analysis handled by Tony Romo. Covering from the field will be Tracy Wolfson.

As the game is on CBS, Paramount+ users can watch it on the streaming service's website or app. NFL Sunday Ticket will provide coverage of the game on YouTube TV. On the NFL's official video streaming subscription program, NFL+, viewers beyond the local areas can watch the game.

Patriots vs Eagles Injury Report

The Philadelphia Eagles' injury report from their practice on Sept. 8 has been made public ahead of their Week 1 matchup with the New England Patriots.

Josh Jobe and Mario Goodrich, two Philadelphia cornerbacks who were both put on the IR with an "illness" designation, participated fully in the group's Friday practice. Both players' game status were not indicated, so it seems likely that they will play against the Patriots.

The New England Patriots' two new absences from the active roster were quarterback Matt Corral and running back Rhamondre Stevenson. Additionally, cornerback Jack Jones, who has gone through tests for a hamstring injury, according to coach Bill Belichick, is still out.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker of New England and the offensive linemen duo of Mike Onwenu and Cole Strange are also doubtful.