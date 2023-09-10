What channel is Vikings vs. Buccaneers on? Exploring TV schedule, live streaming details, and more

The Minnesota Vikings versus Tampa Bay Buccaneers game will be broadcast live on CBS. The game will see the Kirk Cousins-led Vikings open their season against a Baker Mayfield-led Buccaneers franchise fresh off the retirement of Tom Brady.

Minnesota comes into the game as a clear favorite, with the franchise having all the tools in their arsenal to open 2023 with a win.

Pro Bowler Kirk Cousins will look to find perennial All-Pro wideout Justin Jefferson as they aim to pick up from where they left off in 2022.

Furthermore, Minnesota was ranked second overall in passing yards last season, averaging 283.4 per game. While Tampa also ranked high up the list with 279.2 per game, they're without arguably the best player in league history, with Tom Brady finally calling it a career.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come into this game as the clear underdogs. The Bucs hardly resemble the franchise that won a Super Bowl two years ago and have one of the more questionable rosters in the NFL.

Baker Mayfield is in the last chance saloon. Mike Evans is unhappy with the front office, and the Bucs no longer have an elite offensive line.

Todd Bowles will have his work cut out, and Justin Jefferson will be challenging to game plan against.

Here's how to watch the Vikings vs. Buccaneers match:

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Venue: U.S. Bank1:00 PM ET

Where to live stream Vikings vs Buccaneers?

You can live stream the Minnesota versus Tampa game on FuboTV. The streaming platform is a staple of NFL games and will broadcast the Vikings game.

You can catch stars in action during the week one matchup between two playoff hopefuls.

Vikings vs Buccaneers injury report

Minnesota Vikings injury report

Minnesota heads into the first game of the 2023 NFL season with almost a clean slate of injuries. There are only three players who're questionable to play in week one.

First, linebacker Troy Dye is battling an elbow injury sustained during preseason. Dye participated fully in practice this week so they could play some part in the game.

Next up is punter Ryan Wright, who is dealing with an ankle knock. Yet, Wright participated fully in practice leading up to the game, so he could participate if needed.

Last but not least is OLB Marcus Davenport, who is questionable to play, as he's still recovering from an ankle knock.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report

Unlike Minnesota, Tampa is riddled with injuries heading into week one. Over five players look shaky and aren't likely to be risked.

The likes of Anthony Nelson, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Kaevon Merriweather were limited in this week's practice, so they aren't likely going to play on Sunday.

Moreover, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Calijah Kancey and Cody Mauch are questionable to play, leaving the Bucs pretty thin in the secondary positions.