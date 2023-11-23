What channels are the NFL games on today? Thanksgiving Day TV schedule and coverage explored

As usual, the NFL is hosting three amazing games to celebrate Thanksgiving today. You may watch all of the 2023 Thanksgiving matchups starting at 12:30 p.m. ET and continuing during the evening.

The Detroit Lions take on the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field in the morning game, while the Washington Commanders take on Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys as they look to recover from a difficult Week 11 loss.

The San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks square off in an NFC West matchup at Lumen Field for the third and final Thanksgiving Day game in Week 12. San Francisco's dominant position in the division was cemented by Seattle's defeat to the Los Angeles Rams last weekend, particularly following their own Week 11 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here's how you can watch each of these Thanksgiving Day games.

What time and channel is the Packers vs Lions game on today?

The Detroit Lions face the Green Bay Packers at 12:30 p.m. ET today at home. With victories in their last four home games, the Lions will undoubtedly enter the contest with greater confidence than the Packers, who have struggled on the road, suffering four straight losses.

Jonah Jackson, the offensive lineman for the Lions, is the sole player declared out due to a wrist injury. Conversely, the Packers' most recent injury report lists 14 players.

The Thanksgiving Day game will not include S Darnell Savage Jr. or RB Aaron Jones. Numerous other important players are classified as questionable, including LB De'Vondre Campbell, CB Jaire Alexander, WR Dontayvion Wicks and RB A.J. Dillon.

The Thanksgiving Day game will be shown nationally by Fox, but you can also watch the game live online via one of the several streaming options that are available, such as NFL+, SlingTV or FuboTV.

The full details on how you can watch the game are below.

Date and Time : Thursday, Nov. 23 at 12:30 PM ET

: Thursday, Nov. 23 at 12:30 PM ET Stadium : Ford Field in Downtown Detroit

: Ford Field in Downtown Detroit TV : Fox

: Fox Announcers : Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color analysis), Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporting)

: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color analysis), Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporting) Live stream: SlingTV, YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, DAZN (Canada).

What time and channel is the Commanders vs Cowboys game on today?

The Washington Commanders take on the Dallas Cowboys in the second Thanksgiving game of the day.

Five key players are out for the Commanders: linebacker De'Jon Harris (quad), fullback Alex Armah (hamstring), rookie cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (elbow), defensive end James Smith-Williams (hamstring) and defensive end Efe Obada (tibia).

While no player has been ruled out for the Cowboys, safety Jayron Kearse is unlikely to play. The game will air on CBS and kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET.

NFL games that are slated to air on CBS can be streamed on Paramount+ if you are unable to see the game on television. The game is also available for streaming on platforms like NFL+ and FuboTV.

The information that you require to watch the game is listed below.

Date and Time : 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 23

: 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 23 Location : AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Television : CBS

: CBS Announcers : Jim Nantz (play-by-play caller), Tony Romo (color analyst), and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)

: Jim Nantz (play-by-play caller), Tony Romo (color analyst), and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter) Live stream: Paramount+, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, NFL+

What time and channel is the 49ers vs Seahawks game on tonight?

Today's last Thanksgiving Day game features a matchup between two of the NFC West's top teams.

The outcome of the Niners vs Hawks game might have a significant impact on who leads the division at the end of the regular season.

Although Geno Smith is marked as questionable on the Seahawks' injury report, coach Pete Carroll is optimistic about the quarterback's availability. The QB is likely to take the field tonight.

Jerrick Reed II, a safety, is the sole player who has been ruled out for Seattle due to an ACL injury sustained in Week 11. Dareke Young and Kenneth Walker III, however, are marked as "doubtful.”

Regarding San Francisco, every player on the team's injured reserve list is questionable. That could indicate that CB Samuel Womack, DE Robert Beal, G Spencer Burford and G Aaron Banks will all be game-time decisions.

The Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers game will air nationwide on NBC. Fans can watch the game on SlingTV and FuboTV as well.

All the game details are below.

Date and Time : Thursday, Nov. 23 at 8:15 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Nov. 23 at 8:15 p.m. ET Location : Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington TV : NBC (national), KNTV (for locals in San Francisco), and KING (for locals in Seattle)

: NBC (national), KNTV (for locals in San Francisco), and KING (for locals in Seattle) Announcers : Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analysis), Melissa Stark (sideline reporting)

: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analysis), Melissa Stark (sideline reporting) Live stream: FuboTV, NFL+