What is Fran Tarkenton doing now? How many times did he go to the Super Bowl?

Pro Football Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton is one of the greatest players to play the quarterback position in the NFL. He dominated the 1960s and 70s and helped the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants reshape their legacies in the 20th century.

These days, Tarkenton has built quite a career as a CEO, becoming a force to reckon with in the business world. He has founded numerous businesses, like Tarkenton Financial, which offers annuity products, and Tarkenton Companies, which provides an array of consulting services to small businesses.

He also promotes products and services during his spare time, like Tony Robbins and 1-800-BAR-NONE. Tarkenton is also the founder of GoSmallBiz, a consulting website that provides marketing solutions to small companies.

How many times did Fran Tarkenton go to the Super Bowl?

Fran Tarkenton is one of the greatest quarterbacks never to win the Super Bowl, and that's not a result of a lack of effort.

The Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants icon made it to the Super Bowl game three times, losing each time to better teams. All three Super Bowl appearances came in the 1970s, during his second tenure with the Vikings.

He played in the 1974 Super Bowl against the Miami Dolphins, the 1975 Super Bowl against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the 1977 Super Bowl against the Oakland Raiders and lost each time. He retired from the game at the end of the 1978 season, ending an iconic but frustrating career.

Fran Tarkenton's NFL legacy

Fran Tarkenton is a member of the college and Pro Football Hall of Fame. He played in the NFL for 18 years and was a dominant force at the quarterback position. Tarkenton owned an array of quarterback records around his retirement and was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1986.

The Richmond, Virginia, native changed how quarterbacks were viewed in the NFL, with his multifaceted playing style. He earned nine Pro Bowl selections, two All-Pro nods, the 1975 NFL MVP award, the 1975 Offensive Player of the Year award, among others.

He was also the NFL passing touchdowns leader in 1975, NFL passing yards leader in 1978 and NFL completion percentage leader in 1977. There was nothing the Vikings' legend couldn't do on the gridiron. He's one of the finest shot callers to grace the big stage, a true franchise QB, in what is now seen as the NFL's golden era.

