What happened to George Kittle? TE Grade 2 groin strain "not looking good"

The 49ers' superstar tight-end George Kittle is listed as "day-to-day" with a grade-2 groin injury, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

"He did it a little bit on Monday and not feeling good today, so we’ll have to see day-by-day," Shanahan said Wednesday when addressing the media.

As reported by 49ers Webzone, insider Aaron Wilson says it's "not looking good" for the 49er's dynamic triple-threat.

Wilson doubled down on that statement by saying he could increase his chances of playing the majority of the 2022 season if he keeps himself out of the lineup on Sunday. However, keeping George Kittle out of the lineup has proven to be a tough task if the star tight-end has any say in the matter.

In 2020, KNBR, the Bay Area sports leader, revealed that Kittle had been playing with a torn labrum for the entirety of the 2020 NFL season.

As tough as the 49ers' tackle-breaking specialist is, it's that same hard-nosed approach that could worsen his injury struggles this time around. Sometimes, it takes more toughness to sit out and do what's best for the team.

Kittle, who's been known to downplay injuries throughout his career, could end up doing more harm than good to both him and the 49ers if he decides to play Sunday.

George Kittle's injury woes and what it means for the 49ers

Since 2020, the star TE has missed 33% of his games due to injury (11 out of a possible 33). Considering he's played through many injuries, that number could be much worse if it were any other player. To make matters worse, all of these setbacks have come following the record-setting five-year, $75 million deal he inked prior to the 2020 season.

Kittle's in-your-face style of play paints a very bleak future given his track record of nagging injuries that seem to compound with each season. Considering Kittle is a YAC tackle-breaking machine, time will tell if the 28-year old's injury woes worsen as he approaches his 30s.

Given how dreadful the offensive line has been early on, the Niners may have lost their best tackle option for, at least, game one. Kittle is a pass protection, backfield, and receiving specialist. His absence will be felt on all fronts. Yet, his presence in the lineup for the team's opener is likely not in his or the team's best long-term interests.

