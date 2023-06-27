What happened to Leonard Fournette? Tom Brady’s ex-teammate gives update after escaping burning SUV

Free agent running back Leonard Fournette was driving his car today when it suddenly caught on fire. His SUV randomly burst into flames while he was operating it, so he's extremely fortunate that he wasn't burnt up and that the car didn't immediately explode.

MIRACLE: Free agent running back Leonard Fournette is OK after his car caught fire while he was driving it on Tuesday. In a post on IG, Fournette shared a video of his burned-out SUV on the side of a highway. In the caption, Fournette said that the vehicle caught on fire while he was driving.

Fpurnette posted the burnt car to Instagram, signaling to his followers that he is fine and survived the scare:

"Man it was one of those days today, but I would like thank God, my car caught on fire while I was driving, But I’am still blessed."

There is no status on Fournette, but it appears that he avoided injury and clearly, is not in the hospital at this time. The back was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this February. He had requested a release but has not yet signed anywhere as of now.

In total, he had 466 carries for 1,847 yards and 17 touchdowns across 43 regular season games (three seasons). He also scored four touchdowns in the postseason to help Tom Brady and company win Super Bowl LV.

Leonard Fournette remains a free agent

After requesting a release, Leonard Fournette probably expected to be signed by now. He's a former first-round pick who hasn't had all that much mileage over his first years in the league.

Leonard Fournette requested a release.

However, it's a very bad time to be a running back seeking a new contract. Veterans and Pro Bowlers Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott have had an impossible time after being released by their clubs.

In hindsight, Fournette may not have asked to be released since he still hasn't found a home. By the time the season rolls around, he will likely have signed somewhere, but the odds that it will be a better situation and more money are slim.

For now, he's fortunate to be alive and unhurt, but looking ahead, the future of his NFL career certainly doesn't look very bright.

