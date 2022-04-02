What happened to Lawrence Taylor? Hall of Famer pleads not guilty for failing to register address charges

Lawrence Taylor, the Hall of Fame linebacker for the New York Giants, recently cleared up some legal issues related to his requirements regarding registering as a sex offender. By law, registered sex offenders are required to report any changes to their current address.

On Wednesday, March 30, 2022, Taylor entered a plea of not guilty for failing to register/update his current address. According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Taylor’s attorney commented that Taylor occasionally stays at a hotel near his home due to marital problems. For this reason, Taylor did not think he needed to report the hotel as his current address.

Mark Eiglarsh, Taylor’s attorney, indicated that Taylor was able to correct the misunderstanding:

“He registered. He just put an address down that he thought was accurate. That’s the house he’s been living in for years. But he spent some time 50 yards away at a hotel that’s close to his house because of the marital problems he’s having.”

Eiglarsh also commented that the whole ordeal was a mix-up and not Taylor attempting to evade the law:

“He took their instruction and still believed that his address was the home that he lived in for years, and he was still living in the pool house from time to time. So, he mixed his time there. So, did he violate the law? I don’t think so.”

In 2011, Taylor pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct and patronizing a prostitute. He'd had sex with a 16-year-old girl, who he said he'd thought was 19. The charges carried no jail time, but they did require him to register as sex offender. Failure to register/update an address is a felony charge.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Lawrence Taylor charged with sex offender registry violation, lawyer calls it a mix-up. wp.me/pbBqYq-cf5k Lawrence Taylor charged with sex offender registry violation, lawyer calls it a mix-up. wp.me/pbBqYq-cf5k

Lawrence Taylor’s NFL Career

Lawrence Taylor is widely considered the greatest NFL defensive player of all time. He played outside linebacker for the New York Giants from 1981 to 1993. In that Hall-of-Fame career span, Taylor was a two-time Super Bowl Champion (1987, 1991), NFL Most Valuable Player (1986), three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year (1981, 1982, 1986), NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year (1981), and was named to the NFL’s 1980s All-Decade Team, the NFL 75th Anniversary All-Time Team, and the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

𝔟𝔞𝔱𝔢𝔪𝔞𝔫 ✞ @TruzzzBateman My grandfather had Chuck Bednarik. My father had Lawrence Taylor. I have Micah Parsons. My grandfather had Chuck Bednarik. My father had Lawrence Taylor. I have Micah Parsons. https://t.co/aSwNYecZ22

The Giants drafted Taylor number two overall in the 1981 NFL Draft out of the University of North Carolina. Over his NFL career, Taylor has compiled 1,089 tackles, 142 sacks, 54 forced fumbles, and nine interceptions.

According to ESPN.com, because of his speed and power, Lawrence Taylor changed the position of outside linebacker from a “read and react” defensive position to a more aggressive, attacking position.

