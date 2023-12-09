What happened to Wes Phillips? Vikings OC arrested ahead of Week 14 game vs Raiders

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips was arrested on Friday night.

According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, Phillips was apprehended on a misdemeanor DWI charge. Phillips has since been released on a $300 bond.

Per the ESPN report, the Vikings OC will be available to take charge of Minnesota's proceedings for Week 14 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Vikings' statement on Wes Phillips' arrest read:

"Wes immediately notified the team following his arrest last night. This morning we contacted the NFL, made the decision Wes will travel with the team to Las Vegas this afternoon."

The Vikings' statement added that they will continue to gather information regarding Phillips' DWI arrest.

Wes Phillips arrest: When did OC join the Vikings?

Phillips joined the Vikings last year. Per ESPN, he was one of head coach Kevin O'Connell's first hires after the pair grew acquainted over at Los Angeles on the Rams' coaching staff.

Phillips earlier spent time with the Dallas Cowboys (quality control/offensive assistant/tight ends coach), Washington (tight ends coach), and, of course, the Rams.

Phillips is the son of Wade Phillips and grandson to the late Bum Phillips, who coached the Houston Oilers (1975–1980) and the New Orleans Saints (1981–1985).

Who do the Minnesota Vikings face next?

The Vikings will suit up on December 11 when they face the resurgent Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14 at Allegiant Stadium.

In what will be a sliver of good news for the Vikings, Justin Jefferson will be in action after a while, marking his return to action.

The Vikings star has been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 5. Since then, the Vikings have seen some upheaval, losing Kirk Cousins to an Achilles injury, with Josh Dobbs taking his place under center. Dobbs, the Passtronaut, was traded to the Vikings on the NFL Trade Deadline.