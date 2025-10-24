"What happens when you mess up?": Chad Ochocinco opens up about life threatening risks with Mafia's role in Chauncey Billups' gambling case

Chad Ochocinco delivered a message about the consequences athletes could face when entangled with organized crime. The former NFL receiver questioned what happens when players fail to uphold promises made to criminal networks that influence sports betting.

Ochocinco shared his perspective on Thursday's episode of "Nightcap." He was reacting to the gambling investigation that led to the arrests of multiple NBA figures, which included Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups.

"What I was talking about, about them being dealing with the mafia ... these people have no regard for life," Ochocinco said. "Once you in business with them, that mean you got the old ways, I need all the answers. I need who's playing, who's coming out, what the score line gonna be, and what happened when you get it wrong.

"What happened when you mess up? What happened when, when you place a bet, you give him certain information, and it doesn't come out the way it should, and they lose money?" Once you in, once you end with them like that. What about you know what? I don't want to do this. No more,"

Nightcap @NightcapShow_ Ocho can't get over the Mafia's role in the NBA betting scandal @ShannonSharpe @ochocinco #NightcapShow

Federal prosecutors announced on Thursday that Billups was implicated in a network of rigged poker games tied to La Cosa Nostra. U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella said that the organization controlled high-stakes games across New York City and collected a percentage from manipulated results.

Following the revelations, the NBA placed Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier on indefinite leave. Rozier allegedly provided information about his in-game absences to bettors for profit, according to the FBI.

Former NBA player Damon Jones was also taken into custody. The indictment claims he relayed details about player availability during the 2022–23 Lakers season, including a February 2023 game when LeBron James sat out.

NFL upholds strict integrity standards on gambling

NFL: Dublin Game-Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers (Credits: IMAGN)

Chad Ochocinco’s warning aligns with the NFL’s stance on gambling violations. Every player contract includes an “integrity of the game” clause that prohibits betting on league events or engaging with any form of gambling activity tied to football.

Under the collective bargaining agreement, the commissioner holds the authority to fine, suspend, or terminate any player involved in betting-related misconduct. Players are banned from wagering on NFL games, the draft, or league events like the Pro Bowl and cannot place bets through intermediaries.

NFL policy also bars gambling at team facilities, stadiums, or hotels during travel. Players are not allowed to visit sportsbooks or participate in daily fantasy contests during the season. Coaches and team employees face even tighter restrictions: they are forbidden from gambling on any sport at all.

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

