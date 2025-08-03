“What the hell is this”: Michael Irvin calls out Jerry Jones' double standards over Micah Parsons contract extension drama

Micah Parsons has been in a contract stalemate with the Dallas Cowboys. On Friday, the 4x Pro Bowler announced on social media that since things are not working out with the team, he is requesting a trade to find a new home.On Saturday, former Cowboys star Michael Irvin shared his thoughts on Parsons' trade situation. The 3x Super Bowl champion called out owner Jerry Jones for the way he's handled contract negotiations with their star player.&quot;Those of you that have visited me here in the locker room and spent time with me here in the locker room have heard my thoughts on how they should handle this,&quot; Irvin said. &quot;My mind starts right away just saying, 'Jerry, what the hell is this?' I told you guys this was going to happen. Micah Parsons came in with the right mindset. 'I want to be a Cowboy. I want to be here forever,' and Jerry should have taken hold of that and kept it going and got something done.&quot;Now, what I'm hearing is and what Jerry's saying is I did talk with Micah and we thought we had a deal done and the Micah told him to talk to his agent and Jerry said, 'I thought I had a deal done.' Like come on Jerry. Jerry himself knows and has said to me, 'A deal is not done until the deal is done. We write pen to paper and you sign. A deal is not done until the deal is done.'&quot; (TS- 0:30)Despite his trade request, Parsons is attending the team's training camp. However, he has not been actively participating in all the drills.Jerry Jones shares his stance on the Micah Parsons trade situationOn Saturday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones finally broke his silence regarding Micah Parsons' trade request.NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted Jones' comments about the situation, where he had a simple message for fans who are unhappy with the way things are unfolding.&quot;I would say to our fans, don't lose any sleep over this,&quot; Jones said.Jones is seemingly unfazed by the possibility of his team losing one of its best players. It remains to be seen how the Cowboys handle this situation in the coming days.