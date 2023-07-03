“What I put in my body is very important”- Tom Brady reveals why he is still following strict diet despite NFL retirement

Tom Brady was a player who did everything he could to stay at the top of his game. From training like a superhuman to avoiding unhealthy food, he put in a lot of effort to become one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Hence, TB12 will continue to eat like he did, even though he's no longer an active player.

Just because the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB hung his cleats in February 2023, does not mean he will put his healthy eating habits away. The 45-year-old has led an uber-healthy diet and will continue to do so, as he expressed in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner plans to continue his NFL diet even in his retirement days. Brady's infamous diet is known for avoiding specific food groupings like white sugar, dairy, white flour, iodized salt, and caffeine. Additionally, the future Hall of Famer avoids night-shade vegetables like tomatoes, mushrooms, and, surprisingly, strawberries.

Despite many thinking that his balanced and nourishing diet must be strict, Tom Brady does not view it that way. He said:

"I don't think it's a strict regimen. I think it's just trying to make healthy choices that allow me to live the life I want to live."

Brady, who is a busy man even in his retirement era, has piqued his interest in other sports, like golf and pickleball. Thus, his "love" for being "very active" motivates him to make conscious eating choices.

"I think what I put in my body is very important," said Brady.

2023 is the first time Tom Brady can enjoy the summer fully

Every summer, Tom Brady recharged himself and went back to the field to play the games. However, this year things are different, as this was the first time in 23 years, that the 15-time Pro Bowler got the summer to himself.

During the holidays, Brady went to Greece to spend some relaxing time with his three children, Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian Lake. Before that, the dad of three was tricked by his children into sitting on a scary ride at Disney Land.

"I love my time with my family and trying to get some work things done. I'm still staying pretty busy," Tom Brady said.

Though he likes spending time with his children, he is not staying away from his business ventures.

