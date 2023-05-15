What did Jim Nantz say about Tom Brady's $375m FOX move? Legendary broadcaster gets real on NFL icon's future

Tom Brady has not even begun calling games yet, and a veteran announcer already thinks he will be a great addition to a commentary booth.

Last year, FOX announced that it had signed Brady to become its lead analyst, but he had previously retired, only to come back later. (Brady had retired earlier, only to walk back on it.) And now that he is definitely done playing, he is expected to begin his tenure in 2024, allowing him to hone his craft in the meantime.

Nantz believes that Brady's dedication and passion for excellence in everything he does will make him successful as a commentator. He told the US Sun during the Broadcasting + Cable Hall of Fame when asked about Brady's prospects in the booth:

"Whatever Tom wants to do he'll be successful at. He has that passion to be extraordinary at everything he touches."

Is Tom Brady really regretting decision to join Fox?

Last week, rumors surfaced that Brady was considering ending his 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX before he had even called a single game. The New York Post's Andrew Marchand first discussed it on his podcast with Josh Ourand:

"It was at 51 percent that he's going to do it to 49 that he's not going to do it with the reasoning it's so much money he'll try it for a year. However, I've talked to a couple people recently close to Brady and I kind of feel like I'm going 49 percent chance he does it, 51 percent chance he doesn't. He doesn't want to travel that much — obviously he's going to go private."

But responding to the rumors, Brady had a simple reply:

FakeNews

Jim Nantz expects to call more Aaron Rodgers games

With Aaron Rodgers now a New York Jet, CBS (which airs most AFC games, including the conference playoffs) will now air more of his games than it did before. Speaking at the same event, he said about calling Rodgers' games:

"We're the AFC network at CBS. I expect to be seeing the Jets on a pretty regular basis.

"It's been a while since Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson and I called Jets games but I think that's going to change drastically this year because of Aaron being there."

