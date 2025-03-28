“What a joke” - NFL fans react to reports of momentum shifting towards ban of Eagles’ tush push play

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the two teams that rely heavily on the tush push play. It is when, after receiving a snap, a quarterback is pushed forward by other teammates lined up behind him to gain extra yardage.

Ad

The Green Bay Packers have initiated a request to ban the tush push play, which seemed to have gained a lot of traction. They are looking to get the votes needed during next week's annual NFL meeting to formally outlaw the move.

On Thursday, the Washington Post reported that there is a neutral stance in NFL circles surrounding the banning of the tush push play, probably because it feels like targeting just two teams, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Buffalo Bills.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's unclear whether the Packers' proposed ban of the tush push will get 24 votes among the 32 NFL owners necessary to be approved, sources say. Not sure it can get 24. The sentiment is mixed in the NFL competition committee about the proposal. The owners meet next week."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

However, on Friday, NFL insider Dianna Russini provided an update on the situation. She shared a tweet on X stating that with each passing hour, more and more people are getting on board to ban the tush push.

Ad

"Nothing is set in stone yet. But the sense I get from around the league is that momentum around banning the tush push is growing," Russini wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans took to the comments to share their thoughts and opinions on the same. Some were against the idea of the ban.

"What a joke, this fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"We're still crying over a 1 yard gain that all teams can use?" another fan commented.

"Just be better at defense? Why does the NFL love making rules to further complicate the game?" one fan stated.

Others were welcoming of this potential new regulation on the tush push play.

"If done right, it's basically an unstoppable move. It would be surprising if it's not banned sooner than later," one fan said.

Ad

"Good it's ridiculous," another fan wrote.

"It should be banned imo bad for the game," a fan commented.

The Eagles have maintained that the play requires a lot of skill and strategy, so they have put a lot of effort into mastering it. That's also a reason other teams have been unable to implement it seamlessly. Therefore, banning the play would be an unfair decision.

Ad

NFL competition committee chairman shares true feelings about the tush push situation

On Tuesday, Rich McKay also expressed doubts over whether there will be a majority vote to ban the play. He talked about how the ban is mostly directed towards the Philadelphia Eagles and the Buffalo Bills. This is because they have an 87% completion of converting the tush push into a first down or touchdown.

Ad

"The thing that nobody likes about this discussion that we're having...is the idea that the rule is directed towards two teams," McVay said.

"We've had many rules over the years that come in about some play or some tactic or something that was just never contemplated, that all of a sudden is introduced and there's a rule put up to say we shouldn't have that tactic or that play. So I don't think any of us like the fact that there's teams associated with this particular rule proposal."

Last month at the Combine, Eagles HC Nick Sirianni stated that he felt it was unfair that teams were trying to ban the play. It will be interesting to see if the Packers manage to get the majority vote during next week's annual meeting.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.