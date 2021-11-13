What did Jon Gruden's lawsuit say about the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell?

Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden resigned last month after controversial emails containing racist language were released. The emails, which were discovered amidst the investigation into the Washington Football Team, have been the only discovery of the investigation so far.

It seems now, though, that Gruden feels that his resignation was unfair and has officially filed a lawsuit against NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and the National Football League in Nevada state court.

Jon Gruden sues NFL and Goodell; what impression does it give?

Jon Gruden has officially filed a lawsuit against the National Football League and Commissioner Roger Goodell. Gruden claims that a 'malicious campaign' is the reason he was forced to resign. The lawsuit states:

"Through a malicious and orchestrated campaign, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell sought to destroy the career and reputation of Jon Gruden, the former head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders."

Jon Gruden's lawsuit also insinuates that the Raiders were coerced into forcing Gruden to resign with the threat that additional emails would continue to be released.

Paul Gutierrez @PGutierrezESPN Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden is suing the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell. A statement from his attorney Adam Hosmer-Henner.

Gruden's case that the National Football League was out to destroy his NFL head coaching career and his overall reputation and name are serious allegations against one of the biggest professional sports organizations.

The NFL did respond to the allegations expressed by Jon Gruden in his lawsuit, denying all of the allegations. One can see why Gruden would want to file a lawsuit if he feels that he was forced to resign. Gruden was in the midst of a ten year, $100 million contract, which since his resignation, has been voided.

The steps that Goodell and the NFL take next will be telling. If the case goes to court, then there will be witnesses presented in court and further information about the Washington Football Team investigation could be made public.

If the NFL can settle out of court, then witnesses won't be needed. But if Jon Gruden can get a settlement, then it may open the door for coaches to sue Goodell and the National Football League in the future. Any chance that there is wrongdoing in the dismissal of a head coach, there may be terms for litigation.

Either way, these allegations, whether they come from a recently departed head coach or not, don't look good for the National Football League and Commissioner Roger Goodell.

