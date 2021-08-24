What is Marcus Dupree's net worth?

Marcus Dupree was one of the most heavily recruited high school football stars in American history. His remarkable achievements throughout Philadelphia and Mississippi even inspired a writer named Willie Morris to write a book about Dupree, titled 'The Courting of Marcus Dupree'.

Watching @30for30 on one of my favorites Marcus Dupree. The early 80’s were an incredible time with Hershel, Bo & Marcus pic.twitter.com/gxSxt79isA — MarkRussell (@VarsityPrep) August 22, 2021

Marcus Dupree has a legendary high school resume. From 1978 to 1981, Dupree played for the Philadelphia Tornadoes High School team. As a freshman, he scored five touchdowns as a receiver and added seven more through kickoff returns. In his sophomore season, he was converted to the running back position, following which he reached the endzone 28 times.

He followed up his high school career by enrolling at the University of Oklahoma, after which he briefly attended the University of Southern Mississippi. Unfortunately, he was only able to play two seasons with the Breakers as a result of a knee injury that forced him to hang up his cleats.

However, Marcus Dupree was subsequently able to return to professional football and played 15 games over the course of two seasons for the Los Angeles Rams, where he was widely known as the most popular man in football for his heroic return.

How much is Marcus Dupree worth?

Today, Marcus Dupree is said to have a net worth of $10,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The primary source of the retired star's net worth is his earnings from a career as a football player for the United States Football League (USFL) and the NFL.

Dupree has also become a successful businessman as he's the co-founder and CEO of Marcus Dupree MVP College Recruiting and Consulting. While he hasn't set the league alight in quite a while, he still contributes to the game and gives young athletes the assistance they deserve.

In 2010, ESPN released a documentary that highlighted a willingness to succeed, winning attitude and integrity that allowed Dupree to recover from an incident that nearly ruined his life.

Every time I watch that 30for30 on Marcus Dupree I just say Damn. That dude had me and my homies running home Saturday Afternoons to watch Oklahoma play. No doubt he might have been the best ever if he had not gotten hurt. — Carp (@robcarpenter81) August 22, 2021

He also starred in a film titled 'One Mile to You'. Dupree has done a decent job of keeping balance in his life after the highly touted prospect was forced to leave the game of football. It's unfortunate that a player of his caliber and potential accumulated a net worth of only $10,000.

Fortunately, he remains a staple in his community and a motivation for the next generation of football players. His career didn't pan out the way he envisioned, but he became a winner in life and an icon in the football community.

