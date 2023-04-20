What did Michael Irvin say to woman? Cowboys legend to miss 2023 NFL Draft coverage due to suspension

Dallas Cowboys legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has been in the news for the wrong reasons in the last few months. A Marriott staff accused the NFL analyst of inappropriate behavior on a fateful night encounter in February.

According to Marriott's attorney, in a motion filed in federal court, Irvin "flagged down" the woman, a staffer at Renaissance Phoenix Downtown, in February while she walked from the lobby's bar area during the course of her job.

He then asked her what she did for work, told her he found her attractive, shook her hand and introduced himself as Michael, according to the document. When she said that she didn't follow the NFL, he directed her to search for his name on the internet.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Michael Irvin then reached out and touched the victim's arm during this conversation without her consent, causing her to step back, becoming visibly uncomfortable," Marriott attorney Nathan Chapman wrote in the document.

Chapman continued:

"Irvin proceeded to ask the victim whether she knew anything about having a 'big black man inside of (her).'"

Taken aback by Irvin's comments, the victim then responded that his comments were inappropriate and she wished to end the conversation.

"Irvin then tried to grab the victim's hand again and said he was ‘sorry if he brought up bad memories’ for her.’ The victim pulled her hand away and tried to back away from Irvin as he continued to move towards her.”

Bitches Love Sports Podcast @BtchesLuvSports Michael Irvin and his attorney showed the surveillance video provided by Marriott during today's press conference.

Here's a Twitter-length version of that video that captures the interaction between Irvin and his accuser. Michael Irvin and his attorney showed the surveillance video provided by Marriott during today's press conference. Here's a Twitter-length version of that video that captures the interaction between Irvin and his accuser. https://t.co/F5b7f2s3OC

According to the document, two Marriott coworkers noticed that the woman appeared uncomfortable. As they approached her and Irvin, Irvin said that "security" noticed him and offered a parting handshake.

“Seeing that other Hotel employees were in the area and wanting the interaction to end, the victim returned Irvin’s handshake,” Marriott said in the filing. "Irvin then said he would return to find her when she was working sometime that week."

Irvin’s attorney Levi McCathern disputed the details from Marriott. McCathern said that the story was total hogwash, which goes against all eyewitnesses and Michael's testimony and common sense.

Eventually, Michael Irvin filed a $100 million lawsuit against Marriott for defamation and tortious interference in a business relationship.

Michael Irvin suspension: No definite return date for ex-Cowboys star

Due to the unsolved case and the sensitive nature of allegations made against the Cowboys' legend, Irvin remains suspended by the NFL Network.

The league shared on Wednesday detailing the more than 75 hours of content the NFL Network will broadcast next week for one of its most significant events. Irvin's name was not included in the list of contributors.

As a result of his suspension, Michael Irvin will not reprise his role from last season as an NFL Draft analyst. Irvin was part of the League Draft Kickoff Show last year, interviewing prospects on the red carpet alongside Melissa Stark. That role will be handled solo by Stark this year.

It's the latest in a series of setbacks for the iconic pass catcher, as he was taken off Super Bowl LVII coverage soon after the aforementioned allegations became public.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes