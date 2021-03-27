What is a pro day in college football?

With the NFL announcing that the 2021 NFL Combine was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, pro days this year are more important than ever for college football athletes. College football pro days are the last chance for athletes to showcase their skills to NFL scouts before the NFL draft.

College football athletes will perform the same drills that are conducted at the NFL Scouting Combine. The drills are as follows: the 40-yard dash, 225lb bench press, 3-cone drill, vertical jump, broad jump, and 20-yard shuttle run. College football athletes will also take part drills specific to their own positions.

With the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine canceled, let's take a look at the schedule for the 2021 college football pro days.

2021 College Football Pro Day Schedule And Players To Watch

March 29, 2021

-- Arizona State: CB Aashari Crosswell

-- Duke: Edge Chris Rumph II

-- Louisiana-Lafayette: RB Elijah Mitchell

Advertisement

-- Miami (FLA): Edge Gregory Rousseau, Edge Jalan Phillips, TE Brevin Jordan, Edge Quincy Roche

-- Miami (Ohio): OL Tommy Doyle

-- North Carolina: RB Javonta Williams, WR Dyami Brown, RB Michael Carter, LB Chazz Surratt

2021 College Football Pro Day: March 30, 2021

-- Alabama (second Pro Day): QB Mac Jones (Throwing for the second time)

-- East Carolina: OT D'Ante Smith, WR Blake Proehl, Kicker Jake Verity

-- Florida Atlantic: Center Jake Jones, OLB Leighton McCarthy, RB BJ Emmons, WR Willie Wright, ILB Akileis Leroy

-- Louisville: WR Tutu Atwell

-- North Carolina State: DT Alim McNeill

-- Ohio State: QB Justin Fields, G Wyatt Davis, DT Tommy Togai, LB Pete Werner, LB Baron Browning, G Josh Meyers, RB Trey Sermon

-- Texas A&M: QB Kellen Mond

-- Tulane: DE Patrick Johnson

-- Washington: DT Levi Onwuzurike, Safety Elijah Molden

2021 College Football Pro Day: March 31, 2021

-- Baylor: OLB William Bradley-King

-- Boise State: TE John Bates, CB Avery Williams

-- Florida: Safety Shawn Davis, OT Stone Forsythe, WR Trevon Grimes, TE Kyle Pitts, QB Kyle Trask, WR Kadarius Toney, CB Marco Wilson

-- Kentucky: DT Quinton Bohanna, LB Jamin Davis, CB Brandin Echols, CB Kelvin Joseph, OT Landon Young

-- LSU: WR Ja'Marr Chase, LB Jabril Cox, WR Terrace Marshall Jr, Safety Jacoby Stevens, CB Kary Vincent Jr

-- Notre Dame: OG Aaron Brooks, QB Ian Book, OT Liam Eichenberg, CB Nick McCloud, LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

-- Wake Forest: DE Carlos Basham Jr, WR Sage Surratt

Advertisement

2021 College Football Pro Day: April 1, 2021

-- Minnesota: WR Rashod Bateman, CB Benjamin St. Juste

-- Oklahoma State: LB Calvin Bundage, RB Chuba Hubbard, WR Tylan Wallace

-- Oregon State: RB Jermar Jefferson

2021 College Football Pro Day: April 2, 2021

-- Indiana: WR Whop Philyor

-- Oregon: Safety Jevon Holland, OT Penei Sewell

-- Tulsa: LB Zaven Collins

One of my favorite @ZavenCollins on field moments. https://t.co/efO9smOfT1 — Julia Zalewski (@julia_zalewski) March 19, 2021

2021 College Football Pro Day: April 7, 2021

-- Texas Tech: OL Jack Anderson, WR T.J. Vasher, DB Zech McPhearson

2021 College Football Pro Day: April 9, 2021

-- Ball State: RB Caleb Huntley, WR Justin Hall, WR Antwan Davis

-- Houston: WR Marquez Stevenson

-- UAB: LB Jordan Smith