“What's wrong with you?”- Keyshan Johnson once slammed Dan Orlovsky for not putting Joe Montana in top 5 QB list

Joe Montana is widely considered one of the best quarterbacks to ever do it. While it's hard to argue against Tom Brady's seven Super Bowl rings, many consider Montana to be a better individual player than Brady. To his credit, the former San Francisco 49ers legend has four Super Bowls to his name.

On ESPN, analyst Dan Orlovsky, a former NFL quarterback himself, listed his top five QBs of all time and left Montana off the list. He was called out by co-host Keyshawn Johnson, a former wide receiver.

Johnson said:

"Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback in the history of the game. Who was the greatest quarterback before him?”

Orlovsky stumbled over the answer, citing quarterbacks like John Elway and Peyton Manning, as well as Dan Marino. Johnson was stunned:

“Come on, man, you either doing this to troll people and get your Twitter game up and your Instagram game and your TikTok. How the hell you lose Joe Montana off this list? What's wrong with you? Before there was a Brady, there was a Montana.”

Johnson couldn't believe that a Hall of Famer, four-time Super Bowl-winner, three-time Super Bowl MVP, two-time MVP, eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro was left off of Orlovsky's list.

Joe Montana was one of the best to ever do it

Debating over which quarterbacks are better than others in history is largely a fruitless endeavor. It's mostly subjective and very difficult to compare eras and come to an objective answer.

Joe Montana is an NFL legend

Regardless of where he sits all-time, whether it's top five as Keyshawn Johnson says or not like Dan Orlovsky believes, Joe Montana is one of the best to ever do it.

The 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was all of those things mentioned above, so he has plenty of accolades to back up his case. He also threw for over 40,000 yards and added 273 touchdowns to just 139 interceptions over 15 seasons.

