“What a sellout”: Skip Bayless slams Tom Brady "kissing LeBron's a**" in latest rant

Controversial analyst Skip Bayless went after Tom Brady over the seven-time Super Bowl champion's comments about LeBron James. Bayless, previously on Fox Sports and ESPN, has been a vocal critic of James as he pushes Michael Jordan as the undisputed NBA GOAT over the four-time champion.

Bayless was also a fierce defender of Brady, whom he calls the NFL GOAT, at least until now. After the retired quarterback and the 40-year-old LA Lakers star met at Fanatics Fest last week, and Brady dubbed James "the greatest ever," things may have changed for Bayless.

In Saturday's "Skip Bayless Show," the veteran analyst went after TB12, calling him a "sellout" for giving his props to James.

"I know that over the weekend Tom Brady called LeBron James the greatest ever while sitting up on stage with LeBron at the Fanatics Fest in New York City," Bayless said (Timestamp: 0:23). "What a sellout Tom Brady has become post-football, off the field, and he was undoubtedly the greatest football player ever on the field."

"But man when it comes to maximizing his money, Tom Brady will say and do whatever is required to polish his good guy image. He loves everybody and everybody loves Brady. And he even kissed LeBron's *ss in front of LeBron because he knows how many billions of followers, how many fans LeBron has and what a powerful financial alliance he could form with the king."

Brady paid his respect to James while the two legends were together on a panel. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star didn't mince words when recalling James' career.

"The different teams that he's been on, he's always done things the right way," Brady said on the Fanatics Fest panel. "He's always risen above the noise, continuing to deliver. You’re witnessing the greatest ever, and I hope you all appreciate that."

Skip Bayless criticized Tom Brady over the Raiders ignoring Shedeur Sanders during the NFL draft

Before attacking Tom Brady over his comments about LeBron James, Skip Bayless called out the Fox Sports commentator for not taking responsibility for the Las Vegas Raiders' decision not to draft Shedeur Sanders in April. At the start of May, Bayless claimed Brady had something to do with the Raiders' call.

“So, Tom Brady wants us to believe his good friend Spytek," Bayless said (Timestamp: 3:05). "Who also was an executive with the Buccaneers when Tom won the Super Bowl down in Tampa, that the GM of the Raiders wouldn't ask him, as a Raiders owner, one thing about Shedeur? Come on, Nobody knew more about Shedeur than you did, Tom."

After many years defending the Michigan Wolverines product, Bayless isn't so high on Brady.

