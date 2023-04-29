The Dallas Cowboys drafted Luke Schoonmaker with the 58th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He is a tight end who played for Michigan, as the franchise looked to fill the void left by Dalton Schultz.

Skip Bayless, who is a very vocal Cowboys fan, wasn't a big fan of this draft pick made by his favorite team. He wanted the Cowboys to draft Dalton Kincaid yesterday, but the Buffalo Bills leapfrogged them and got the tight end out of Utah.

After Schoonmaker was drafted, Bayless said this:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Luke Schoonmaker will make a decent NFL tight end, as much for his blocking as his catching. Nothing elite about him as a pass-catcher. Along with Ferguson and Hendershot, will make the Cowboys adequate at TE. BUT THE GRAND PRIZE WAS DALTON KINCAID."

Skip Bayless certainly had his eyes set on Dalton Kincaid, but unfortunately, his dream was not fulfilled. Now Josh Allen will have the opportunity to work with Kincaid, and together they have the potential to become the next great QB-TE duo in the NFL.

The 2023 NFL Draft has gone well for the Dallas Cowboys so far, as they have made some great moves. They aimed to strengthen their defense in particular, but the addition of Schoonmaker could be an underrated one.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Luke Schoonmaker will make a decent NFL tight end, as much for his blocking as his catching. Nothing elite about him as a pass-catcher. Along with Ferguson and Hendershot, will make the Cowboys adequate at TE. BUT THE GRAND PRIZE WAS DALTON KINCAID. Luke Schoonmaker will make a decent NFL tight end, as much for his blocking as his catching. Nothing elite about him as a pass-catcher. Along with Ferguson and Hendershot, will make the Cowboys adequate at TE. BUT THE GRAND PRIZE WAS DALTON KINCAID.

Can Luke Schoonmaker make an impact on the Cowboys?

Luke Schoonmaker: NFL Combine

Despite being a second-round pick, expectations will still be quiet for Luke Schoonmaker. The Cowboys are hoping that he can make an immediate impact on the team and become a reliable weapon for Dak Prescott.

He is expected to be behind Jake Ferguson in the Cowboys TE depth chart but will get enough snaps in the preseason and the regular season to prove his worth.

Dalton Schultz, who departed in free agency, was a safety blanket for Prescott, and now Ferguson, along with Schoonmaker, will aim to slot in the same role for the franchise.

Last season, Schultz had 57 catches for 577 yards and scored five touchdowns in 15 games. All eyes will be on Dak Prescott as the pressure will be at an all-time high for the Cowboys quarterback next season.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes