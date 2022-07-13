"What you smoking buddy?" - NFL fans left confused by Antonio Brown's bizarre tweet

Since Antonio Brown bizarrely left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many won't be surprised to learn that he is being equally odd on social media. Taking to Twitter, the wide receiver dropped a line with zero context about angels and miracles.

In a tweet, Brown wrote:

"Angels are walking miracles believe in angels."

Many people became curious about the random tweet, including this fan who accused the wide receiver of taking drugs.

This NFL fan made it clear they did not care what the wide receiver had to say.

This NFL fan tweeted that the wide receiver needed Jesus.

This NFL fan claimed the wide receiver was suffering from CTE at 34 years old.

This Broncos fan told the receiver to go to bed, as the post was made late at night.

This NFL fan slammed the wide receiver, saying his return to the league would simply be a miracle.

Another fan claimed the wide receiver wasn't in his right mind.

Some fans questioned why the receiver published such an odd tweet well past midnight.

𝕮𝖔𝖚𝖌𝖆𝖗 🕊️ @CougarsPlayPen @AB84 It's 3 am what the fuck are you smoking Antonio @AB84 It's 3 am what the fuck are you smoking Antonio

Pat Donovan🎙 @PatDonovanRadio @AB84 Up at three and four in the morning posting nonsense ain't a good sign. Put the shit down, kid! @AB84 Up at three and four in the morning posting nonsense ain't a good sign. Put the shit down, kid!

This Cowboys fan wasn't phased by the late-night tweet in the slightest, inviting him to lobby the team for a roster spot.

✭Jaden✭ @LambWrld

🤍 @AB84 COME TO THE COWBOYS DAK CEEDEE AND U WILL BE SOMETHING SPECIAL @AB84 COME TO THE COWBOYS DAK CEEDEE AND U WILL BE SOMETHING SPECIAL🤍💙

Antonio Brown's career in the NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

According to Pro Football Reference, the wide receiver was drafted in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brown's rookie year was rather typical for a Day 3 draft pick. Brown earned just 167 yards and no touchdowns in 2010.

However, in 2011, Brown became a 1000-yard receiver overnight, earning 1,108 yards and two touchdowns.

In 2012, Brown earned 787 yards in 13 games of action. At this point, some were wondering if the sixth-round pick was a one-year wonder. However, over the next several years, the wide receiver jumped to become one of the most productive receivers in the game.

His two best seasons came in 2014 and 2015, during which he earned about 3,600 yards and 23 touchdowns. Between 2011 and 2018, he earned at least 1,100 yards in every season except one.

After 2018, the wide receiver moved on from the Steelers and began to bounce around after gaining a reputation as one of the loudest players in the league.

Since 2018, he's earned about 1,000 total yards, but he also won a Super Bowl with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

He's a free agent after publicly leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers mid-game late in the 2021 NFL season. Will the wide receiver find a home before 2022 kicks off in September?

