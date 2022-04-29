What time does the second round of the NFL Draft Start?

The first-round of the 2022 NFL draft has concluded and it was a memorable night with a lot of surprises and trades. This year the NFL Draft will be held in enemy territory in Las Vegas, Nevada, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Jets and Ravens selecting three picks in the first-round, the Jaguars selected Travon Walker number-one overall, the Steelers selected the frist quarterback at pick number 20 with Kenny Pickett. We saw wide receivers AJ Brown and Hollywood Brown being traded, what is certain is that the craziness will continue tomorrow night with rounds 2 and 3.

Rounds 2 and 3 will continue tomorrow night at 7PM ET unlike round one, which began at 8 PM ET. In the first-round of the draft, teams had 10 minutes for each pick while each team will have seven minutes to make a selection in rounds three and four.

Round 1: Thursday, April 28, 8PM ET

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 29, 7PM ET

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 30, Noon ET



The second-round will begin with the Jacksonville Jagaurs on the clock, picking number 33 overall, followed up by the Detroit Lions, New York Jets, New York Giants, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Chicago Bears, and the Seattle Seahawks with back-to-back picks.

Some of the best players remaining in the second-round include: Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean, Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth, Michigan linebacker David Ojabo, North Dakota State wide receiver Sky Moore, Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder, Uconn defensive tackle Travis Jones, and many other top prospects that will be called early.

Teams making their first picks in the second-round of the draft include: The Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins and the San Francisco 49ers.

You can watch the NFL draft on television as it is covered by ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network. You can also live stream the draft on the ESPN and NFL app.

Rounds 4-7 of the NFL draft will be on Saturday starting a 12PM ET

While the second-round of the NFL draft begins tomorrow night at PM, the 4th-7th rounds will begin Saturday at noon. Each team will have five minutes to make their selection from Rounds 4 through 6 before seeing that decrease to four minutes in Round 7.

Some of the best players come from day three of the draft, and there will be many diamonds in the dirt selected on Saturday starting at noon.

