"What are they trying to cook up?": NFL fans speculate as Texans make major draft trade with Browns

Just hours before the 2025 NFL draft kicked off in Green Bay, the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns decided to stir the pot with a trade that left fans scratching their heads. Houston shipped two fifth-round picks, including No. 166 this year and another in 2027, in exchange for three late-round picks from Cleveland: Nos. 179, 216 and the Mr. Irrelevant slot at 255.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The move was announced just three hours ahead of the first selection, and while it doesn’t shake the top of the board, where the Titans, Browns and Giants hold the first three picks, it did spark plenty of online chatter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One fan wrote:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"What are they trying to cook up?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another said, "(Texans general manager) Nick (Caserio) fleeces the Browns yet again!"

One more fan said, "Browns just can't quit the Texans."

"2 mid NFL teams completing the middest NFL trade ever," commented one more.

"Browns browning," another said.

"Nick just getting warmed up. Standby," another wrote.

This isn’t exactly blockbuster material, but it’s enough to get fans wondering what Houston's Nick Caserio might be cooking up behind the scenes. Whether this is the setup for a bigger move remains to be seen.

Ad

Also read: "You can score 35 and Joe Burrow gone score 50" - Ex-Ravens DE urges Browns to draft Abdul Carter over Travis Hunter

Cleveland Browns draft picks list

The Browns are armed and ready with 10 picks in the 2025 NFL draft, headlined by the No. 2 selection. They suffered a brutal 3-14 season, and Kevin Stefanski and the front office are hoping this draft can be the reset button fans have been begging for.

Ad

They have the first-round pick, and Cleveland could swing big. Speculation has linked the Browns to Travis Hunter, Colorado’s two-way star, or Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter. Some insiders even think a quarterback might be in play.

Here’s the full Browns draft pick breakdown: No. 2, 33, 67, 94 (via Bills), 104, 179, 192 (from Dolphins via Bears), 200 (from Vikings), 216 (compensatory), and 255 (compensatory).

It could be a loaded third day for Cleveland, with four sixth-rounders and a final seventh-round pick to close things out. Now, it’s on GM Andrew Berry to turn those picks into playmakers and get the Dawg Pound barking again.

Also read: Hollywood Brown's wife Zoei Billions captures moment that pushes her to think about having more babies

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.