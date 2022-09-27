What is the week-long NFL skills competition? NFL replacement for the Pro Bowl event explored

The tradition of the NFL Pro Bowl is no more. The annual event will be replaced by a series of skill competitions played out over the course of an entire week.

The NFL has done a lot to try and improve the competitive nature of the Bowl over the years, not least by removing the AFC and NFC element and allowing legends of the sport to select players.

When that failed, there was an attempt to bring some skill competition into part of the week, much like the NBA does so well during their All-Star weekend. However, that didn’t work either.

So, the league has done something drastic. It has sought the help of Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning to try and rejuvenate the event and make it more accessible for a younger audience.

Pro Bowl changes: What exactly are they?

Roger Goodell is determined that the NFL become more youth-friendly

The NFL Pro Bowl will look drastically different in 2023. Las Vegas will play host to the inaugural edition of the new format.

There will no longer be a full-contact football game between the best players in the AFC and NFC. In its place, a flag football contest will be played on the final Sunday of the week.

Players don’t want to play a full-contact game due to the risk of injury for a game that, in reality, doesn’t mean anything. The flag football element ensures that there will still be entertaining and skillful moments, but without the need for tackling.

Dodgeball events, throwing competitions and a 40-yard dash have been previously introduced into the skills section of the event, but they will now take on much more of a central role during the week, with the best players set to take part.

Every event that takes place throughout the week will contribute to the overall results of the Pro Bowl. Players will be able to help their conference through performances in both the skill games and the flag football match.

Pro Bowl interest has waned due to lack of meaning

NFL Pro Bowl

There was very little meaning in the most recent editions of the Pro Bowl, and viewing numbers have dropped dramatically.

What is particularly interesting about the changes the NFL announced on Monday is the fact that the league has a vested interest in the development of flag football.

The NFL struck an agreement with the International Federation of American Football which would see flag football be brought to the World Games in July 2023.

The hope is that, with the NFL behind the sport, there will be a place for the event at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

There is no better way to grow a sport than by having the best players in the world take part in it on an annual basis.

Flag football is geared toward the content-creator era the world is currently in. It doesn’t last too long, there are supposed to be far fewer injuries, and the plays can be even more spectacular.

Fan voting was one of the few aspects that remained popular, and that will continue in the new guise.

Fans will still select the players from AFC and NFC teams who will be present at the week-long event.

Peyton Manning will have a sizable influence

Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions will take control of the 2023 events

Only Tom Brady has received more Pro Bowl selections than Peyton Manning, and the latter will be heavily involved with the repackaging of the event.

Manning has a burgeoning television empire called Omaha Productions, which will take charge of producing the event from 2023 onward.

Manning will shape programming and will promote the event, while also being part of the coaching staff for the flag football finale.

“The Pro Bowl has always been a time to step back and celebrate the game of football with teammates, fans and family,” Peyton Manning said.

Manning explained to the Associated Press on Monday.

“I’m thankful I can continue to be part of the week as all of us at Omaha Productions work with the NFL to reimagine the Pro Bowl.”

NFL fans will surely be looking forward to the new iteration of the Bowl when it debuts in 2023.

