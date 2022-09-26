What is flag football? NFL looking to replace Pro Bowl with new event from 2022 NFL season

Flag football is a sport growing in popularity globally as it seeks to be part of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. Now, the NFL is getting in on it as it changes the traditional format to include the sport. Starting in 2023, the event will be part of the Pro Bowl Games held in Las Vegas the week before Super Bowl 57.

Flag football has some similarities to the NFL but is different in many ways. Instead of 11 players on the field for each team, flag football has five players on the field for each team. The game is played in two halves, typically 15 to 25 minutes in length.

The clock in flag football only halts for halftime, timeouts (each team has three), or injuries, making games faster and more competitive. Every player has a certain position on the field, and every play counts.

However, the biggest difference to note is that in flag football, there's no contact allowed. This includes tackling, diving, blocking, screening, and fumbles. As an alternative to physically tackling an opponent on the ground, players don flags that are bound on their sides by a belt. Players "tackle" the player who has the ball by taking off one or both flags.

Another major difference between flag football and the NFL

An NFL field is vastly different in size than a flag football field

Another significant contrast is the size of the field itself. A flag football field is shorter than a typical football field at 30 yards wide and 70 yards long, with two 10-yard end zones and a midfield line-to-gain. No run zones are found five yards before the end zone and on each side of midfield.

An NFL Flag Football field. Source: NFL Flag Football

If the ball is placed on or within the no-run zone, the offense must throw the ball to get a first down or score a touchdown. A field like this, along with rules, will keep NFL players safe while ensuring fans enjoy the game. It remains to be seen how the league sets up the event next year.

