What is XFL’s 4th-and-15 rule? Dwayne Johnson’s league gets Mina Kimes’ approval

Following the NFL season's conclusion, the XFL steps into the spotlight. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's football league will run from February 18 (opening day) to the championship game on May 13. It won't totally fill the gap left by the NFL, but it will take up part of the time.

Part of the allure of the league is its uniqueness. There are a few interesting rule changes from the NFL that have fans watching, including analyst Mina Kimes.

Mina Kimes @minakimes Okay the XFL’s 4th and 15 conversion option kinda rules Okay the XFL’s 4th and 15 conversion option kinda rules

"Okay the XFL’s 4th and 15 conversion option kinda rules."

The league has a very unique option in place of onside kicks. Instead of kicking and hoping the oblong ball bounces the right way, teams can line up for a fourth and 15 and try to convert.

If they do, they retain possession. If they don't, then it's like a turnover on downs and it goes back to the opposing teams.

While converting a fourth and 15 is incredibly difficult to do, there is arguably a better chance of it being completed than an onside kick. Onside kicks rarely ever succeed, but teams convert long fourth downs from time to time.

The new league has a few unique rules that the NFL may eventually take notice of. If their aversion to onside kicks results in a successful campaign, then the NFL might be forced to at least consider it.

Last season, onside kicks were successful just 5.3% of the time. The year before it was only 16.1%. It may not be better for teams with leads, but it would be better for close games overall and for teams trying to mount comebacks.

Will the NFL take after the XFL?

The XFL is a popular sport simply because it's football. It's obviously a lower quality, as players who can't make it in the NFL are routinely involved and even star in Dwayne Johnson's league.

Can the XFL influence the NFL?

It exists in the void left by the NFL, which many football fans despair over. It's incredibly popular simply because it gives fans football to watch when there isn't any.

However, it also has unique rules and a more fun aspect that draws people to it. If it continues to be successful, the NFL may be forced to pay attention.

