Dallas Cowboys Micah Parsons has the power and the speed to defeat double teams by opposing offensive linemen.

However, it was a different double team in mind that nearly got him into trouble.

He commented in a July 2021 TikTok video by twins Ciaron and Cian Williams:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I’ll take both of y’all *smirking emoji*”

A day later, he reacted on the same video:

"They said they share boyfriends"

The Williams sisters are from New Jersey and regularly post lip-sync and dance videos. They have over 679,000 followers and over 5.1 million likes on TikTok.

In the 15-second video above, they answered questions they are often asked, from sharing boyfriends, switching places, and feeling each other's pain.

In nearly two years, their video has amassed 731,000 likes, 41,500 saves, 12,800 shares, and 6,508 comments.

Speaking of which, Barstool Sports tweeted a screenshot of Micah Parsons' comment.

But after getting caught online, the two-time Pro Bowler claimed:

“TikTok got hacked, and yall running with this?!! Shameful!!”

Liam Jenkins @LiamJenkinsPSN Micah Parsons caught in 4K and deleting tweets? Thought he wasn’t afraid of the double team but turns out he got washed in the play Micah Parsons caught in 4K and deleting tweets? Thought he wasn’t afraid of the double team but turns out he got washed in the play https://t.co/zVOJAFn0p2

It's uncertain if Parsons was in a relationship when he commented to the Williams twins. However, he became a father to Malcolm in May 2018. The former Penn State standout also announced the birth of his baby girl last January.

Micah Parsons @MicahhParsons11 7.1 ounces! Thank you God for blessing me with most beautiful baby girl! #girldad 7.1 ounces! Thank you God for blessing me with most beautiful baby girl! #girldad

Micah Parsons has been a two-time Pro Bowler and First Team All-Pro member in two seasons with the Cowboys. He was also the 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

A make-or-break season for Micah Parsons, money-wise

While Parsons didn't cash in on his TikTok comments, he could get a ton of money depending on his on-field production in 2023.

Micah Parsons is in the third year of the four-year, $17 million rookie-scale contract he signed with the Cowboys. He will enter a significant season because he could be up for a contract extension after their campaign.

Imitating or improving from his performances in 2021 and 2022 makes it a no-brainer for the Cowboys to sign him for the long term.

Khalil Mack's six-year. $141 million contract is the highest among outside linebackers. Mack's teammate, Joey Bosa, ranks second at five years, $135 million.

Meanwhile, 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, T.J. Watt, has the highest annual average via his four-year, $112 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Another stellar season from Parsons will help David Mulugheta, his agent, negotiate a deal along those lines. Earning another Pro Bowl or All-Pro selection could make him the highest-paid outside linebacker in the league.

He has set the bar high in his first two seasons. He had 84 tackles, 13 sacks, three forced fumbles, and three passes defended in his rookie season. Micah Parsons also proved his versatility when he moved to defensive end after DeMarcus Lawrence's injury.

In 2022, he had 65 tackles, 13.5 sacks, three pass deflections, and three forced fumbles. The Pennsylvania native also scored a defensive touchdown off a fumble recovery.

Poll : 0 votes