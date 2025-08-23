  • home icon
  • “When does Dak start getting nervous”: NFL fans react as Joe Milton shines in Cowboys vs. Falcons preseason game

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 23, 2025 04:01 GMT
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

Fans reacted as Joe Milton put up an impressive performance during the Dallas Cowboys' 31-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Friday. He was brought in a trade with the New England Patriots in April. The quarterback is expected to serve as the backup to QB1 Dak Prescott.

Against the Falcons, Milton completed 10 of 18 passes attempted and had a 97.5 quarterback rating, tallying 132 passing yards and two total touchdowns. The quarterback scored a one-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter to give the Cowboys an early lead.

After the first half, they led 17-10 against the Falcons in the game. In the third quarter, Joe Milton showed off his arm strength and accuracy. He lobbed a 29-yard pass to Jalen Brooks in the end zone for a touchdown, giving the Cowboys a bigger lead in the preseason finale.

You can check out the touchdown pass below:

Fans shared their thoughts to Joe Milton's performance, with some questioning if he could replace Dak Prescott as the starting quarterback.

The Patriots acquired Milton in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft. He served as the third-string option, behind Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye last season. Milton played one game and recorded 241 yards and one TD passing.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer shares thoughts about Joe Milton

Joe Milton struggled during the Cowboys' preseason opener against the Rams. After the game, coach Brian Schottenheimer shared his thoughts about Milton.

He wasn't too worried about the backup's performance. Schottenheimer also stated that Milton needed time to adjust to the team's offensive schemes.

"We need to throw more completions," Schottenheimer said as per The Athletic. "He knows that. He had his football out today, and there's times where you kind of throw a little bit of a changeup. ... Part of staying in rhythm and part of me and Joe being on the same page, because I am the play caller, is executing the offense, taking things when it's there, when you get moved off a spot, check it down.
"But what a great learning experience for Joe. The guy hasn't played a ton of football in real situations like this where he's getting hit. I'm not sure I loved him running the guy over on the sideline, but that kind of woke him up a little bit, got him going. I'm still learning him as well in terms of his play style."

It will be interesting to see if Brian Schottenheimer gives Joe Milton an opportunity to start for the Cowboys this upcoming season.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Edited by Bhargav
