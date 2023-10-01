When is Kyler Murray coming back? Injury update on Cardinals QB for Fantasy Football

The great standoff between Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals continues.

Back in 2019, the Cardinals thought they had found their next franchise quarterback when they drafted the ex-Oklahoma Sooner first overall. He initially lived to the promise, breaking franchise records, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year, reaching two Pro Bowls, and returning the team to the playoffs for the first time since the days of great wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

But then, in 2022, everything fell apart. Murray, who signed a massive five-year extension during the offseason, started clashing with head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The Cardinals, who ultimately went a conference-worst 4-13, also suffered injury after injury; and near the end of the season, Murray also joined that list, tearing his ACL.

When will Kyler Murray return?

Kyler Murray being carted off after hin injury

It is no secret that the Arizona Cardinals' roster is currently one of the worst in the NFL, but what exacerbates the issue is Kyler Murray's status.

The star quarterback has been obviously progressing very well in his recovery to the point that he can play again, but on Saturday, a source gave ESPN some unsettling news:

"It just doesn't feel like [Murray's return] is imminent."

This means that the Cardinals have no intention to immediately reactivate Murray after he sits out his fourth game of the season vs. the San Francisco 49ers. However, they can hold off on his return for only five weeks afterward, so he should be back by late October unless he is somehow traded as part of a purge under the first-year head coach/general manager pair of Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort.

Either way, however, one of the NFL's worst teams of 2022 may continue to hold that distinction in 2023.

Kyler Murray Fantasy Outlook 2023

Kyler Murray rushing v Carolina Panthers

As said before, the Cardinals are in a bleak position.

Kyler Murray has still not played a single down, even when presumably fully healthy. James Conner, Marquise Brown and Zach Ertz are the only offensive weapons worth mentioning, and the defense is mostly anonymous.

The only bright spot so far has been an upset against the usually-dominant Dallas Cowboys with Josh Dobbs under center, and those moments will be hard to come by while their star quarterback continues to sit.

And even if Murray is cleared, he may continue being benched out of principle, so he is someone a fantasy footballer may consider skipping.

