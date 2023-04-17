The life of a sports agent can be tough, but for Nicole Lynn, an Instagram DM to Jalen Hurts changed her life. After Hurts' college career ended and he was readying himself for the 2020 NFL draft, Lynn sent him a DM on Instagram.

As the saying goes "you miss 100% of the chances you don't take," and for Lynn, that Instagram DM changed her life.

On the message she sent Hurts after his finished playing college football, Lynn wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Hey, have you picked an agent? If not, I'd love to link."

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano



"Hey, have you picked an agent? If not, I'd love to link."



Hurts then signed with her, and Lynn has now made him the highest-paid player in NFL history (5-yr, $255M).



Shoot your shot Nicole Lynn sent Jalen Hurts a "hail mary" Instagram DM after his college career ended:"Hey, have you picked an agent? If not, I'd love to link."Hurts then signed with her, and Lynn has now made him the highest-paid player in NFL history (5-yr, $255M).Shoot your shot Nicole Lynn sent Jalen Hurts a "hail mary" Instagram DM after his college career ended:"Hey, have you picked an agent? If not, I'd love to link."Hurts then signed with her, and Lynn has now made him the highest-paid player in NFL history (5-yr, $255M).Shoot your shot 🙏 https://t.co/1ZrOxeO7oE

After the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback had a meteoric rise last season, there was talk of a contract extension. Now with Lynn as his agent, she has just got her client "the bag" on Monday as Hurts agreed to a five-year, $255 million deal that sees him paid $51 million APY.

Social media has its fair share of detractors, but for instances like this, it can be so good for people to connect. Hurts didn't have an NFL agent, and after Lynn sent that now-famous DM, the two have a good relationship as agent and player.

Jalen Hurts deserving on bumper new deal

Super Bowl LVII: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts

Given the current nature of quarterbacks and contracts (see Lamar Jackson), Lynn has done incredible work for her client.

With the Baltimore Ravens and Jackson still at loggerheads over a new deal that reportedly sees Lamar wanting a fully guaranteed contract, Lynn saw the writing on the wall: Quarterbacks aren't getting fully guaranteed deals.

Lynn got Jalen Hurts the next best thing: a $255 million contract that will see her client become the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL ... and it's fully deserved as well.

Hurts was superb for the Eagles last season as he led his team to a 14-1 record, threw for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He also rushed for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns to solidy his standing as an NFL star.

With his new contract now comes some salary cap massaging from the Eagles front office, but general manager Howie Roseman is a wizard when it comes to that.

It is a good story all around, from Lynn and her Instagram Hail Mary to Jalen Hurts becoming the highest-paid quarterback in the league. Sometimes you just have to shoot your shot.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes