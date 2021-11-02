Trevon Diggs injury: When will Cowboys cornerback return?

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has been one of, if not the, stories of the year so far in the 2021-2022 NFL season. He currently leads the league with seven interceptions and despite not logging a pick in this past Sunday's 20-16 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, he is still at the top of the list.

During the game, Diggs sprained his ankle and was re-evaluated earlier on Monday to determine the extent of the injury.

Will Trevon Diggs miss time due to ankle injury?

According to NFL analyst Ian Rapoport, Diggs dodged a figurative bullet and is not expected to miss any time.

This comes as a relief to Cowboys players and fans alike as Diggs has become one of the primary reasons that they are 6-1.

However, there was another player noticeably absent from the game against the Vikings that will have more impact on the season.

Can the Cowboys overcome the temporary loss of Dak Prescott?

Although Trevon Diggs is not expected to miss any time, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott missed last night's game due to a calf injury that was initially incurred in overtime in a Week 6 win over the New England Patriots.

Prescott's right calf was injured as he tossed the game-winning touchdown to CeeDee Lamb. In his place last night was backup quarterback Cooper Rush, who did an excellent job throwing for 325 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Depending on how well Prescott recovers from the calf strain, the Cowboys may have Cooper Rush at the helm for quite some time.

If he can play similar to how he played in Week 8 vs. the Vikings, then Dallas will be in great hands.

The Cowboys' next games are against the Broncos and Falcons, who are each looking for their own identities in this 2021-2022 NFL season.

The following week will pit the Cowboys against the offensive machine that is Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs themselves are having a rather down year with a record of 3-4.

However, you can never count out Mahomes with Andy Reid and company behind him.

The great thing about the Cowboys is that whether or not it's Dak Prescott or Cooper Rush, the team has the support of a powerful running game behind former All-Pro running back Ezekiel Elliott and backup Tony Pollard.

The Cowboys will be sure to monitor Prescott as the team moves forward in preparation for a Week 9 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

