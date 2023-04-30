When will NFL release schedule for the 2023/2024 season? Insider provides crucial update for fans 

The 2023 NFL Draft is now over and fans are looking forward to the next season, which will begin in September. So far, the league hasn't released the schedule for next season, but they are likely to do so soon.

As Aaron Rodgers has finally been traded, and Lamar Jackson has signed his contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens, it has made the scheduling easy for the league.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL Schedule release:

As per Adam Schefter, the league is targeting May 11 as the date to release next season's schedule. Here's what Schefter said:

"NFL is targeting Thursday May 11 as the date to release its 2023 schedule, per sources. Roger Goodell and scheduling czar Howard Katz will meet Monday as they continue attempts to finalize it. But with Aaron Rodgers traded and Lamar Jackson signed, the coast is clear to move ahead and lock it in."

Since Aaron Rodgers now plays for the New York Jets, they are likely to get primetime games as well, as the whole world is excited to see the four-time NFL MVP playing for a new team.

Last season's Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles was one of the best in the history of the league, and next season promises to be exciting as well.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter NFL is targeting Thursday May 11 as the date to release its 2023 schedule, per sources. Roger Goodell and scheduling czar Howard Katz will meet Monday as they continue attempts to finalize it. But with Aaron Rodgers traded and Lamar Jackson signed, the coast is clear to move… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… NFL is targeting Thursday May 11 as the date to release its 2023 schedule, per sources. Roger Goodell and scheduling czar Howard Katz will meet Monday as they continue attempts to finalize it. But with Aaron Rodgers traded and Lamar Jackson signed, the coast is clear to move… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The 2023 Draft was a successful event in Kansas City

2023 NFL Draft - Rounds 4-7

The 2023 Draft was in Kansas City, the home of the Super Bowl champions, and it was a massive success. Thousands of fans were present to cheer for their teams as they drafted the future of their franchise.

Bryce Young was the first overall pick in this year's draft, while C.J. Stroud was the second overall pick. Anthony Richardson was drafted with the fourth overall pick, and we saw three quarterbacks getting drafted with the first four picks.

Will Levis, who was projected to be a top-five pick this year, slid down to the second round where the Tennessee Titans drafted him. Seeing him fall down the draft board came as a surprise to many, but he will now be motivated to prove everyone wrong.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes