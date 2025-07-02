“Where’s Aaron Rodgers?”: NFL fans react to FOX Sports’ latest top 10 QBs rankings ahead of 2025 NFL season

Fans reacted to Aaron Rodgers' absence in FOX Sports' top 10 QB rankings. Rodgers joined the Pittsburgh Steelers in one of the biggest offseason news of the year.

After a failed two-year stint with the Jets, he will play for Mike Tomlin's team on a one-year deal. Some experts and analysts believe that the four-time NFL MVP is the solution to ending Mike Tomlin's playoff curse.

On Tuesday, NFL insider Dov Kleiman posted Fox Sports' list of the top 10 quarterbacks heading into the 2025 season, topped by Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen. The rest of the list is as follows:

Josh Allen Patrick Mahomes Lamar Jackson Joe Burrow Jalen Hurts Jared Goff Baker Mayfield Justin Herbert Jayden Daniels Dak Prescott

Fans wondered why Aaron Rodgers wasn't included in the top 10.

"Where's (Aaron) Rodgers," one commented.

One fan shared a Rodgers gift to question his absence in the list.

Others shared their opinions about the other quarterbacks on the list.

"Wrong! Mahomes is #1. Look at his record against Josh Allen in the playoffs. Josh is very good and #2 in my book. Also where does Josh keep his Super Bowl rings," one said.

"Any list that does not have Bryce Young at 1 is automatically bunk. Sorry," another commented.

"Any list that include Dak is not legitmate," one said.

"Stop hyping Herbert up got damn yall do it every yr the man can't even take his team to the playoffs," another wrote.

Last season, Aaron Rodgers made a comeback after missing out on his debut campaign with the Jets due to a season-ending injury in Week 1. Unfortunately, the four-time MVP had a disappointing stint.

Rodgers recorded 3,897 yards and 28 TDs passing as the Jets finished with an underwhelming 5-12 record, leading them to part ways with the quarterback in February.

NFL analyst raises conerns about Aaron Rodgers' health ahead of his Steelers debut

After his Achilles injury in 2023, there's an air of uncertainty surrounding Aaron Rodgers' NFL future. Not everyone is convinced that he can lead the Steelers to a Super Bowl appearance.

NFL analyst John Middlekauf is also uncertain about the team's future under Rodgers. Last week, he shared his perspective about Rodgers' upcoming debut in Steel City, expressing concerns about his ability to stay healthy.

"When I look at Aaron Rodgers, to me, there are only two outcomes," Middlekauf said (at 6:35) on the 3rd & Out podcast. "One: his body, in terms of his arm, is fine. He can still throw the ball. Maybe he doesn't throw as well as when he was 30, but his arm strength relative to the rest of the NFL is still more than capable."

"So to me, it's like - can he stay healthy for 17 games? Because if you told me right now that Aaron Rodgers starts all 17 games, I would say, 'Yeah, I could see them being pretty good.'"

Rodgers, who will turn 42 in December, said on the Pat McAfee show that this upcoming season could be his final one in the league, as he will likely hang up his cleats following his one-year deal with the Steelers.

