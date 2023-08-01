Which players have played for Broncos and Panthers? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 1

To make up for the absence of football before the new season begins, NFL Immaculate Grid is the ideal solution, putting your understanding of the league to the ultimate test.

One of the questions in today's grid pertains to players who have played for both the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers. As many as 49 players have done so.

One of them is NFL quarterback Stephen Beuerlein is a former pro. He now works for CBS as an NFL and college football pundit. The Raiders selected Beuerlein in the fourth round of the 1987 NFL Draft.

He played for the Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos after leaving the Raiders in 1991.

At the age of 39, Beuerlein left the National Football League after the 2003 season, despite the Broncos' desire for him to play his 18th season.

Meanwhile, another player, Steve Beuerlein, played in the NFL for 17 years. While playing for the Panthers in 1999, he was chosen for the Pro Bowl. He also assisted the Dallas Cowboys in winning Super Bowl XXVII.

During his six seasons with Carolina, he broke nearly every passing milestone, with some of them still standing. He appeared 147 games overall, starting 102. He completed 24,046 passes for 147 touchdowns and hadan overall quarterback rating of 80.3.

NFL Immaculate grid for August 1: Other players to have played for both the Broncos and Panthers

Former NFL running back C.J. Anderson has become Rice University's running backs coach. He played in the NFL for seven years, mostly with the Denver Broncos.

Anderson joined the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2013 after playing college football at California. There, he was a member of the team that won Super Bowl 50 and was chosen for one Pro Bowl.

He agreed a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers following the 2017 campaign. The Panthers cut Anderson in November 2018. With the Los Angeles Rams, the 32-year-old participated in Super Bowl LIII.

Despite having injury issues, Anderson was a successful running back. He now stays involved in numerous charitable projects after leaving the NFL.