Despite $245,000,000 extension, Russell Wilson dragged down to Tier 3 in 2023 QB rankings: Report

Russell Wilson is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who had arguably one of the worst seasons of his NFL career last season. Wilson got his second head coach since joining the Broncos last March in Sean Payton. He signed a five-year, $242 million contract extension with the Broncos last September.

Now, the 34-year-old has slipped down as a Tier 3 signal-caller in the NFL per The Athletic. The online sports publication defined what a Tier 3 quarterback is and what else it entails:

"This year, the 50 league insiders who placed 30 veteran quarterbacks into tiers included eight general managers, 10 head coaches, 15 coordinators, 10 executives, four quarterbacks coaches and three involved in coaching/analytics.

"A Tier 3 quarterback is a legitimate starter but needs a heavier running game and/or defensive component to win. A lower-volume dropback passing offense suits him best."

Overall, Russell Wilson is the 16th best quarterback in the NFL according to The Athletic. Last season, the nine-time Pro Bowl QB threw for a career-low 16 touchdowns and a 60.5 completion percentage.

He also had 3,524 yards and 11 interceptions, tied for the second-most in his 11-year career. The Denver Broncos fired former coach Nathaniel Hackett before the conclusion of the 2022 season.

Wilson spoke about Hackett soon after he was let go by Denver:

"Just, I think, first of all, obviously, devastated about coach Hackett because I think he's an amazing man, amazing teacher, amazing father, just watching him with his kids, and what he's been able to do and how he's taught the game for us...

"I wish I could've played at the standard and level that I've always played at and know how to play at."

The 2022 season also saw the former Seattle Seahawks star get sacked a league-leading 55 times. It was just the second time he was sacked at least 50 times in a season.

Where does Russell Wilson's 2023 salary rank amongst other QBs?

Russell Wilson is set to make $28 million in the 2023 season, tying him with Madden 24 cover athlete and Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

The Walter Payton Man of the Year recipient will be the second-highest paid quarterback in the AFC West. Two-time league MVP Patrick Mahomes will take in $40.450 million this upcoming season.

Both will face off twice this season, with the first time in Week 6 at Arrowhead Stadium on Amazon Prime Video.

