Which players played for both Titans and Bills? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for July 31 

The final NFL Immaculate Grid for the month of July is one that will make fans think a bit. One of the questions in the grid asks which players spent time with the Titans and Bills.

One example is running back Travis Henry. Henry was taken by the Bills in the second round of the 2001 draft out of the University of Tennessee.

Henry spent the first four seasons of his career with Buffalo. He had two seasons of over 1,300 yards rushing, having a total of 3,849 yards with the team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Pro Bowler played two seasons with the Titans (2005 and 2006), starting 14 games with the franchise. Below are a few more players like Henry to play for both NFL teams.

WR Robert Woods

Woods with the Tennessee Titans

Like Henry, wide receiver Robert Woods started his career with the Buffalo Bills. He played the first four seasons of his NFL career with them. He had 152 receptions,1,838 yards and 11 touchdowns in 44 games with Buffalo.

Last season saw Woods suiting up for the Tennessee Titans as he caught 53 passes for 527 yards and two touchdowns. The 527 yards were a career low for the wideout.

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick with the Buffalo Bills

For four seasons, Ryan Fitzpatrick played for the Bills. Fitzpatrick threw for 11,654 yards, 80 touchdowns and 64 Interceptions in 53 starts for the team. He's fifth in Bills history in passing yards and fourth all-time in touchdowns.

He spent a season with the Titans after his stint with Buffalo. Fitzpatrick started nine games for Tennessee in that 2013 season, throwing for 2,454 yards and 14 touchdowns.

WR Justin Hunter

Hunter with the Tennessee Titans

Wideout Justin Hunter was a second-round selection of the Titans in the 2013 NFL Draft. He played three seasons with the Titans (2013-2015), getting 68 receptions for 1,116 yards and eight touchdowns.

Hunter played 12 games for the Bills in the 2016 season. The receiver had 10 receptions, 189 yards and four touchdowns for Buffalo that season.