Who is Adam Schefter’s wife, Sharri Maio? Exploring relationship history of NFL insider

Sharri Maio is the wife of NFL insider and television personality Adam Schefter. She was born Sharri Brooke Setty on May 29, 1969, in Syosset, York. Her parents are Joann Forman Setty and Charles "Chuck." Her childhood was primarily spent in Syosset, where she lived with her parents and siblings.

Maio bears the Maio surname due to her first marriage to Joe Maio, the director of equity derivatives with Cantor Fitzgerald. She met Joe in 1993, and they dated for five years before getting married. The couple stayed together before Joe lost his life in the ill-fated 2001 World Trade Center terror attacks. They share a son, Devon (born in June 2000) together.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How did Adam Schefter meet Sharri Maio?

Sharri met Adam for the first time on a blind date on Long Island in July 2006. At the time, the life of the then 9/11 widow raising a son, Devon, as a single mother after her husband's death was complicated.

Sharri and Adam Schefter dated for over a year and married in 2007. They've been together for a decade and a half, and their love tale keeps getting stronger.

Is this Adam Schefter's first marriage?

No, it is not. The renowned NFL insider was married before, although his former wife's identity remains a closely guarded secret. Adam has never talked about his first marriage. So the details of their wedding and the reason behind their separation are not in the public glare.

Do Adam Schefter and Sharri Maio have children?

Adam Schefter and Sharri Maio have a daughter born just a year after they tied the knot. The couple are also co-parents to Devon Maio, the son of Joe Maio and Sharri. Devon currently studies in college, and he has an interest in the field of technology.

What is Sharri Maio's net worth?

While Sharri's net worth is yet to be revealed, her hubby Adam has an estimated riches of $4 million.

Most of his wealth has been made during his prolific journalism career. Moreover, he's paid a salary of $1.2 million a year. Adam Schefter is one of the most popular NFL insiders on the planet.

His Twitter feed is the primary means for NFL enthusiasts to find out news about their favorite players and teams. He's one of the so-called "new media" members alongside Pat McAfee.

Schefter is known to have numerous NFL players, owners and GMs on his contact list. However, one player he's not exactly cool with is Aaron Rodgers, as the four-time MVP has notoriously clashed with Schefter on occasion.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes