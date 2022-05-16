Who is Antoinette Tharp? Jerry Jeudy's girlfriend asks for misdemeanor case to be dropped

Everyone is curious to find out who Antoinette Tharp is, since she and her Denver Broncos wide receiver boyfriend Jerry Jeudy are currently making headlines. While not much is known about her, it is clear that she and Jeudy are romantically involved, and they share a one-month-old child, according to espn.com.

Following his arrest on Thursday, Jerry Jeudy finds himself at the center of attention even before the NFL season has begun and not for good reasons. He has been charged with enhancing domestic violence through criminal tampering after getting into a fight with his girlfriend, Antoinette Tharp.

Antoinette Tharp, Jerry Jeudy, and a complicated life

While not much is known about her, Antoinette Tharp is the person at the center of this whole saga.

As reported by the Ottumawa Courier, according to a police report submitted to the Arapahoe County court, Tharp told a deputy "things got crazy" with Jeudy on Wednesday night. She told the deputy that Jeudy had taken "her wallet and medical paperwork for their infant child" and put them in his car so she "could not get to them."

She went on to say that she did not want Jeudy to get trouble. Instead, she just wanted her belongings returned to her so she could return to Virginia. Not having these items was preventing her from doing so.

According to the Ottumwas Courier, the police report states that Jeudy "admitted to locking some items in his car" because Tharp "took one of his three cell phones and would not give it back."

During a press conference regarding this matter, Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown stated that Juedy had been cooperative during his arrest. Also, there was "no physical violence involved in the incident." He went on to say that Jeudy would be held overnight and would see a judge on Friday.

Tony Kovaleski @TonyKovaleski BREAKING UPDATE: Bronco Jerry Jeudy arrest today- “he did not hit her and no physical violence” He did not resist the arrest. BREAKING UPDATE: Bronco Jerry Jeudy arrest today- “he did not hit her and no physical violence” He did not resist the arrest.

The incident came to light when Tharp used a neighbor's telephone to call the police and seek their help. The matter quickly escalated and made headlines.

We do not yet know how things will turn out between Jeudy and Tharp, but there is a possibility that it might force them to come closer due to the common adversity. They were at each other's throats before, and now she is trying to defend the boyfriend she had the fight with.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Jerry Jeudy was released on bond today, with full contact allowed between him and the alleged victim, per his attorney Harvey Steinberg, who added the judge stated “there was not probable cause to believe that there was the threat or use of any physical force against the victim.” Jerry Jeudy was released on bond today, with full contact allowed between him and the alleged victim, per his attorney Harvey Steinberg, who added the judge stated “there was not probable cause to believe that there was the threat or use of any physical force against the victim.”

At the moment, it is unclear if they have reconciled or not. In fact, having called the police on him, she might find that it has gone beyond their control as well. Jeudy is currently released from jail on a bond, but the case has not been dismissed, and he has a court date for May 31.

Reports suggest he met with Nathaniel Hackett after his release from jail. He remains part of the Broncos' plans, with him having scored 3 touchdowns in his career and racked up 1,323 yards in 26 games for them so far.

Edited by Windy Goodloe