Who is Brandon Spikes' brother, Breyon Middlebrooks? All about ex-Patriots LB's personal life

Breyon Middlebrooks is the older brother of ex-Patriots linebacker Brandon Spikes. Brandon says that Breyon raised him while their mother, Sherry Allen, worked 12-hour days at a fiberglass plant. That shaped Spikes to become the man he's today and stay grounded in his youth.

In this article, we look at one event that significantly altered Spikes' life and thrust responsibility on him at a young age. So, without further ado, let's get to the story of Breyon Middlebrooks:

What happened to Brandon Spikes' brother Breyon Middlebrooks?

One faithful morning, Brandon Spikes received a call from a local jail. Spikes picked up the phone, and it was a familiar voice, the voice of his big brother and pseudo guardian angel, Breyon Middlebrooks.

Breyon told his brother that he was locked up in jail for a bad drug deal and might not be out for a while, but the reality didn't dawn on his family for a while. Till today, Spikes has never accepted that the murder charge is true.

Of course, by no means was Breyon Middlebrooks the perfect human being. Middlebrooks was running with the wrong crowd, had dropped out of college and had already had run-ins with the law before his arrest. Then came the first-degree murder charge, and there was no escaping that. Middlebrooks got off the first trial due to a hung jury but was convicted in a second trial in 2003.

Till today, Brandon Spikes' big brother, Breyon Middlebrooks, remains locked up for first-degree murder. That's despite his family's attempts to get him on the right side of the law.

It remains to be seen whether he savors the sweet taste of freedom again, but one thing's for sure: his brother won't give up on him.

Brandon Spikes' NFL Legacy

Brandon Spikes came into the NFL as a two-time NCAA football champ and arguably the best defensive player in the nation.

The New England Patriots drafted him in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft. Spikes were promptly inserted into the Patriots starting rotation as an inside linebacker.

He had a solid rookie season before he was suspended for four games for violating the NFL's banned substances policy. He ended his rookie NFL season with 61 tackles, one interception and three passes defended. He played 12 games that season, starting eight.

Spikes spent three more seasons with the Patriots putting up decent stats. However, the team did not re-sign him at the end of his rookie contract. Spikes then agreed to a one-year, $3.25 million deal with the Buffalo Bills ahead of the 2014 season. He put up a stat line of 54 tackles, 1.0 sacks and one forced fumble in 16 games.

Following the 2014 season, he re-signed with the Patriots, rejoining the team that had brought him into the league. Unfortunately, he wasn't in New England for long, as the franchise released him amid a hit-and-run investigation.

Spikes later signed for the Buffalo Bills for the 2016 NFL season and departed the league at the end of the season.

